South Africa schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete South Africa match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

South Africa will begin their ICC 2023 World Cup campaign with a match against Qualifier 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7. The Proteas will be looking to capture their maiden World Cup title. They have come close on a number of occasions, only to fall short at the end.

South Africa’s second match in the World Cup will be against five-time champions Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 13. They will then face Qualifier 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 17.

The Proteas will meet defending champions England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 21. South Africa will feature in a potential banana skin game when they meet Bangladesh in the ICC 2023 World Cup match on October 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

South Africa will come up against another tough opponent when they meet Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai on October 27. The Proteas will take on 2019 runners-up New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on November 1.

South Africa will clash with hosts India at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5. They will conclude their league-stage matches in the 2023 World Cup with a game against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10.

A total of 10 teams will be featuring in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Eight teams have already been confirmed, while the remaining two sides will be decided on the basis of the results of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers tournament, which is currently being played in Zimbabwe.

The league stage will be held in the round-robin format, which will be followed by the semi-finals on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. The 2023 Cricket World Cup final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

South Africa schedule for 2023 World Cup

Below is South Africa’s schedule for the 2023 World Cup:

Match 4: October 7 - South Africa vs Qualifier 2, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 10: October 13 - South Africa vs Australia, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 15: October 17 - South Africa vs Qualifier 1, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 2 PM IST

Match 20: October 21 - South Africa vs England, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 23: October 24 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai , 2 PM IST

Match 26: October 27 - South Africa vs Pakistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 32: November 1 - South Africa vs New Zealand, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - South Africa vs India, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 42: November 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2PM IST

