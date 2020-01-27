×
South Africa vs England 2019-20 | 6 biggest takeaways from the 4-Test series

Akshay Saraswat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 27 Jan 2020, 22:08 IST

England walloped South Africa in this Test series
England walloped South Africa in this Test series

In a highly unexpected result, England ended up smashing South Africa 3-1 in a 4-Test series in their own backyard. What made this outcome very unexpected was how the series started. The Proteas registered a convincing victory in the first game and it was declared the start of a new era. However, it ended up being a false start for Faf du Plessis’ team.

The English team, which had been having a tough time after failing to regain the Ashes at home and losing in New Zealand, have finally found a wave to surf on. This series win was highly impressive not just because of the margin of victory but also because of the number of players who stood up and performed for the visitors.

The fact that Joe Root’s side triumphed despite losing the services of James Anderson, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns would make English fans very optimistic about the future prospects of their Test side. After years of underperforming, it seems the English team is finally getting their act together in the longest format of the game.

So, with the series done and dusted, let’s look at the 6 most important lessons we learnt from it. 

#6 South Africa are in a serious muddle


With du Plessisâ future not certain, South African team faces a tough time ahead.Â 
With du Plessis’ future not certain, South African team faces a tough time ahead. 

If their performance against India in India didn’t prove it, it has now been established beyond doubt that the Proteas are going through a very difficult phase in Test cricket. And things are going to get only worse.

Last year, they lost a home series to Sri Lanka, then, got humiliated in India. Now, they have endured a thrashing at home against England. With the departure of Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, and couple of other talented bowlers who chose the Kolpak route to emigrate to England, their bowling looks a pale shadow of what one expects from the South Africans.

The batting too, is looking much feebler than before. Faf du Plessis isn’t scoring as many runs as expected and the no. 3 position remains a troubled spot due to the departure of Hashim Amla. The team also doesn’t have a reliable player at no. 6. With du Plessis’ future also uncertain, the South African team faces a tough time ahead. 

Note: All statistics as of January 27, 2020

Published 27 Jan 2020, 22:08 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Ben Stokes Sam Curran World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21 World Test Championship Points Table
