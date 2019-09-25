St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

With a comfortable win in their last fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the home team St. Lucia Zouks will host the undefeated Guyana Amazon Warriors side in match number 22 of Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are coming off a 12 run-win over the Barbados Tridents in their last encounter and given that they are yet to lose a match in this season, the Guyana-based franchise will start as favourites versus Darren Sammy's men.

These two teams had collided in match number 2 of this season where the Guyana Amazon Warriors had won the match because of Chris Green's heroics. The home side will look to avenge that loss in the upcoming fixture.

Brandon King will be the key batsman for Shoaib Malik's team and Chris Green will lead the side's bowling attack. From the home side, Obed McCoy and Rahkeem Cornwall will be the player to watch out for.

St. Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Date: 25th September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 26th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St. Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano, and Saurabh Netrawalkar.