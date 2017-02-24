Stats: Most consecutive innings in international cricket without a duck

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in international cricket for the first time in since August 2014 and enters this list.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 24 Feb 2017, 16:08 IST

Virat Kohli’s attempt to break Rahul Dravid’s record of most consecutive innings in international cricket without a duck came to an end on day two of the first Test between India and Australia at Pune. His dismissal off the bowling of Mitchell Starc was his first international duck since August 2014 against England and meant his streak of consecutive innings without an international duck ended at 104.

Earlier this year, Virat Kohli became just the ninth batsman in the history of cricket to go more than 100 consecutive international innings without a duck. His 104-inning run meant he now is in eighth place on the list, just behind South Africa’s Faf du Plessis.

The world record for most consecutive innings in international cricket without a duck is held by Rahul Dravid who went a whopping 173 innings across four years without a duck in international cricket. He is also the only batsman to have gone more than 150 innings without a duck.

Second on this list is another Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar. Along with New Zealand's Jeremy Coney, he is the only other player on the list whose streak was ended by international retirement and not another duck. Sachin’s retirement in November 2013, ended his 136-inning streak of not being dismissed for a duck in international cricket, which spanned across five years and four months.

Coney’s streak of 117 innings without an international duck ended after his final ODI, against West Indies which he finished with 21 to his name. He is also the only New Zealand player to feature in this list.

The list is dominated by Indian batsmen, who feature thrice in the top ten, West Indies and Pakistan both have two representatives while England, New Zealand and South Africa all have one player who features in this list.

Here is the list of batsmen with the most consecutive innings in international cricket without a duck.

No. Batsman Innings Duration 1. Rahul Dravid (IND) 173 10 Jan 2000 – 6 Feb 2004 2. Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 136* 23 Jul 2008 – 14 Nov 2013 3. Alec Stewart (ENG) 135 17 Mar 1994 – 28 Nov 1998 4. Carl Hooper (WI) 122 6 Dec 1997 – 23 Feb 2003 5. Jeremy Coney (NZ) 117* 9 Jan 1983 – 28 Mar 1987 6. Javed Miandad (PAK) 112 23 Jul 1987 – 18 Jun 1992 7. Faf du Plessis (SA) 108 18 Jan 2011 – 23 Nov 2014 8. Virat Kohli (IND) 104 30 Aug 2014 – 24 Feb 2017 9. Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 103 29 Jan 2006 – 24 Nov 2009 10. Clive Lloyd (WI) 98 29 Dec 1979 – 9 Aug 1984

NOTE: * indicates both Sachin Tendulkar and Jeremy Coney's sequence was ended by their international retirement