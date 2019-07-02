World Cup 2019 Stats: Rohit Sharma equals Sangakkara's record of most centuries in a single edition of the tournament

Phaneendra Varma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 70 // 02 Jul 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma scored a century against Bangladesh

India opener Rohit Sharma’s dream run with the bat against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI tournaments continued as he scored yet another century against them as part of the 40th fixture of the ongoing World Cup 2019.

In what was an inning filled with class and a mix of patience and aggression, Rohit scored 104 runs off just 92 deliveries which included seven fours and five sixes. This is his 26th hundred in this format of the game and fourth in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Here are some stats with respect to Rohit Sharma's superb knock against Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

104 - Number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in this innings. This is his third century in as many games against Bangladesh in ICC ODI tournaments. 137 runs off 126 balls at MCG in World Cup 2015 and unbeaten 123* off 129 at Edgbaston in Champions Trophy 2017 were his scores in previous two outings.

9 – The score on which Rohit Sharma was dropped by Tamim Iqbal and he went on to score a century. This is the fourth time Rohit Sharma was dropped early on in this World Cup post which he went on to score at least a half-century in all those innings. He was dropped on 1 against South Africa and scored 122*. Against Australia, he was dropped on 2 and scored 57. During the match against England, he was dropped on 4 and notched up 102.

69/0 – India’s team total in the first powerplay in this game against Bangladesh. This is their highest first powerplay total in the ongoing World Cup 2019 and is the only instance where India had a run rate of over six runs per over. Their previous best in this edition was 53/0 against Pakistan in Manchester.

4 - With his 104 in this game against Bangladesh, Rohit now has four centuries in the ongoing World Cup 2019. He is now the only player after Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to score four centuries in a single World Cup edition.

180 – Partnership shared by Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul for the first wicket in this game. This is the third 100-plus partnership for the first wicket for India in the World Cup 2019. The previous two instances were 127 against Australia and 136 against Pakistan.

544 – Number of runs for Rohit Sharma in the World Cup 2019 edition. With his century today, Rohit became only second player from India after Sachin Tendulkar to score 500-plus runs in a single World Cup edition. Tendulkar achieved this feat twice in his career – 673 runs from the 2003 World Cup and 523 runs in the 1996 World Cup.

230 – Rohit Sharma hit a total of five sixes in his innings and with that, got past MS Dhoni's record for most sixes in ODI cricket by an Indian cricketer. Dhoni held the record with 228 sixes from 296 innings before Rohit surpassed the landmark with a total of 230 sixes from 207 innings.