Status of teams ahead of deadline to finalize ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 squads

A majority of teams have named their 15-member squads for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. The 50-over tournament is set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. This year’s edition will begin with a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India. In the league phase, each team will face the nine other sides once. The top four teams will then qualify for the knockouts.

The first semi-final will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 and the second at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. The World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While most teams have named their squads for the mega event, sides are allowed to make changes before September 28.

Ahead of the deadline, here’s a status check of all nations taking part in the World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh are yet to name their 15-member World Cup squad. There are reports of another tussle between senior batter Tamim Iqbal and skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who are not known to be best of friends.

According to a report in Somoy TV, Tamim informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he can't play more than five matches during the World Cup due to his back injury. Skipper Shakib, however, wants someone who is available for all the matches.

Also, there are fitness concerns over Najmul Hossain Shanto, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup. Pacer Ebadot Hossain has reportedly been ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Sri Lanka

While Sri Lanka have not named officially named their 15-member squad, their squad is reportedly finalized.

According to a report in newswire.lk, Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, while the inclusion of Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, and Dilsan Madhushanka is subject to fitness.

Sri Lanka (likely) squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara.

Subject to fitness: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana & Dilshan Madushanka

India

The Men in Blue have named their 15-member squad but there is a concern over all-rounder Axar Patel, who picked up a left quadricep strain during India’s Super 4 game against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

Axar is not part of the ODI series against Australia, but India are hoping he recovers in time for the World Cup warm-up games. Ravichandran Ashwin could get picked in the squad if Axar does not recover in time.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan

The Men in Green have confirmed their 15-member squad for World Cup 2023, but will be without fast bowler Naseem Shah, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the Asia Cup.

Haris Rauf, who suffered from a side strain during the Asia Cup, has been included. Pakistan’s visa issues have also been resolved, paving the way to travel to India.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa

The Proteas had picked fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala in their World Cup squad. But both were subsequently ruled out due to injuries and were replaced by Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

New Zealand

Although New Zealand have named their 15-member World Cup squad, they have two major fitness concerns. Pacer Tim Southee has a broken thumb, which needs surgery. There are doubts over his chances of being fit in time.

Also, while Kane Williamson has been named captain, there is uncertainty over his availability for the team’s initial World Cup matches. He hasn’t played competitive cricket since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the IPL 2023 opener.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Australia

Five-time world champions Australia are sweating over the fitness of Travis Head, who broke his hand during the tour of South Africa. He is not part of the ongoing tour of India and could miss out on the World Cup.

Marnus Labuschagne could replace Head in Australia’s updated World Cup squad.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

England

Defending champions England took a big call by bringing in Harry Brook into their 15-member World Cup squad, leaving out experienced opener Jason Roy.

Speaking of fitness updates, fast bowler Mark hasn’t played a game since the Ashes, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up a calf strain during the ODI series against New Zealand.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Afghanistan

The Afghanistan squad will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Naveen ul Haq among the key members.

The ICC has recently shared a video of the Afghanistan team arriving in India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Netherlands

The Dutch will be led by Scott Edwards. They have some star performers who can make life difficult for some of the big teams.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.