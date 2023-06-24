Stuart Broad's top 3 bowling performances in the Ashes

Stuart Broad has bowled many incredible spells in Test cricket over the years and has reserved some of his best for the most iconic series of them all - the Ashes.

England's second highest-wicket taker of all time in Tests, the Nottinghamshire seamer is just 12 wickets shy of breaching the 600-mark in the format. If and when he gets there, he will create history as just the second fast bowler to achieve the feat after his good friend and partner-in-crime James Anderson.

It would be quite fitting if it happens in the ongoing Ashes series. After all, the lanky seamer was on fire in the opening Test at Edgbaston, bowling a couple of brilliant spells in both innings to have Australia in a spot of bother.

England may have lost the Test, but they will look to Broad to make further inroads as they seek to bounce back in the series when the two teams face off at Lord's on June 28.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

178 ODI wickets

T20I World Cup winner

Ashes winner 🏏



Happy birthday to one of the Greatest, Stuart Broad



#StuartBroad #Cricket #England 588 Test wickets178 ODI wicketsT20I World Cup winnerAshes winner 🏏Happy birthday to one of the Greatest, Stuart Broad 588 Test wickets 🔥178 ODI wickets 😍T20I World Cup winner 🏆Ashes winner 🏏Happy birthday to one of the Greatest, Stuart Broad 👏#StuartBroad #Cricket #England https://t.co/tsL7zMzyJw

As he turns 37 today (June 24), let's look back at Broad's three best spells in the Ashes till date:

#3 6/81 in Brisbane, 2013

Despite Stuart Broad breathing fire on the opening day, Australia wrapped up a thumping win in the Brisbane Test in 2013.

The opening Test of the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia saw the hosts elect to bat first upon winning the toss. Broad struck early and removed Chris Rogers in the fourth over before a steady 59-run stand between David Warner and Shane Watson followed.

The seamer then broke the game open on either side of Lunch, nipping Watson out before both Michael Clarke and Warner were sent packing after the break. At 132/6, Australia were reeling before a 114-run partnership between Brad Haddin and Mitchell Johnson put them back on track.

Once the second new ball was taken, it was Broad who was at it again as he broke the stand and registered his first five-wicket haul on Aussie soil. He finished with 6/81 before picking up a couple more wickets in the second innings.

However, it all went in vain as Johnson bagged nine wickets in the match to hand England a drubbing.

#2 5/37 at The Oval, 2009

Stuart Broad (L) was the wrecker-in-chief in the final Ashes Test in 2009.

The decider of the 2009 Ashes series had everything on the line for England and Australia, with the scoreline reading 1-1. England managed to score 332, which didn't feel like an imposing total on a decent batting track at The Oval. Watson and Simon Katich shared an opening stand of 73, and it felt as though the Aussies were in pole position.

Then came Broad, and things took a drastic turn. The moment he trapped Watson in front, things went haywire for Australia as their batting unit came apart like a house of cards. Ricky Ponting played onto his stumps, Michael Hussey was trapped LBW and Clarke played a false shot to cover. This rubbed off on Graeme Swann too as he made multiple inroads of his own.

Before they knew it, Australia were bundled out for 160 as Broad finished with a stunning five-wicket haul. And that's where the series took a decisive turn for good, with England going on to regain the urn.

#1 8/15 at Trent Bridge, 2015

England Cricket @englandcricket



Where were you for An incredible morning in Nottingham 🤭Where were you for @StuartBroad8 's 8/15? An incredible morning in Nottingham 🤭 Where were you for @StuartBroad8's 8/15? https://t.co/XD1em1szKQ

When you think of Broad, this spell automatically comes to memory, never mind his Ashes exploits alone. An overcast morning on the opening day of the fourth Test at Trent Bridge saw the sun set on Australia's hopes of retaining the Ashes in 2015.

In the absence of an injured James Anderson, Broad vindicated skipper Alastair Cook's decision to bowl first. The local lad ran amok in the very first over as he removed the in-form duo of Chris Rogers and Steve Smith to have the visitors on the mat.

It was a procession all the way through as the batters nicked just about everything to the slip cordon and found themselves at a perilous 29/6 one delivery into the 7th over.

The scorecard from Trent Bridge 2015 tells a story in itself!

Broad had five to his name already and his expression of shock when Ben Stokes pulled off a screamer in the slips remains an iconic image even today. He bowled unchanged from one end and registered stunning figures of 9.3-5-15-8. Australia were bundled out for a paltry 60 well before Lunch, and England wrapped up the series on the third day.

What is your favorite Stuart Broad spell in the Ashes? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and a tale of two Ashes classics

Poll : Will Stuart Broad breach the 600-wicket mark in Tests during the ongoing Ashes series? Yes No 0 votes