4 Cricketers who got a fairytale farewell

Yash Mittal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 13 Sep 2018, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cook after his final Test innings

Alastair Cook bid adieu to International cricket in what turned out to be a fairytale ending to a magnificent career in front of a raucous Oval crowd that had gathered in huge numbers throughout the five days.

Cook finished his Test career as the leading run scorer for England and registered his name as one of the few cricketers to score a ton in his final Test innings. Fittingly Cook ended his career on a high as England completed a 4-1 series win over India with Anderson pipping Glenn McGrath to become the leading fast bowler in the history of Test cricket and both players sharing an emotional moment as curtains drew on an illustrious 161-match career.

Over a period of time, we have seen superstars who fittingly got a fairytale send-off, leaving the fans across the cricketing landscape in tears underlining the emotional aspect of the game.

Also Read:- Superstar retirements that left the cricket world in shock

On that note, Here's a look at the Superstars who got a fairytale farewell-

1 / 6 NEXT