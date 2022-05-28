SW vs TV prediction: Who will win today’s Women’s T20 Challenge match? 

The Supernovas will meet Velocity in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this thrilling encounter on Saturday, May 28.

The Supernovas faced Velocity in their previous game, where they lost by seven wickets. They will be eager to bounce back in the all-important final.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost the toss and her side were asked to bat first. With her 34-ball 71, she took them to a total of 150/5 in 20 overs. Taniya Bhatia, with her 36, was the only other notable contributor with the bat. The total was not enough as Velocity scaled them down in 18.2 overs.

Velocity also suffered a defeat in their previous game against the Trailblazers. Skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets. However, the Trailblazers got to a commanding score of 190/5.

Kiran Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69. However, the rest of the batters could not make significant contributions. Thus, they fell short of the target by 16 runs, finishing at 174/9 from their 20 overs.

Will Supernovas (SW) beat Velocity (TV)?

The Supernovas registered a fine win in their first game. They did go on to lose their next game against Velocity. However, they are the defending champions and have a well-settled unit. With Harmanpreet Kaur leading from the front, the Supernovas are a formidable side.

Meanwhile, Velocity failed to carry the momentum after their opening win against the Supernovas. Their batting could not fire in unison against the Trailblazers, and they lost the game. Most of their bowlers finished on the higher side of the economy as well and will have to better their game.

They made the final thanks to a better net run-rate. The Supernovas won the final last year as well. They are experienced and know how to play in high-pressure games.

That said, expect Harmanpreet Kaur and her side to defend their title in the final on Friday.

Prediction: Supernovas (SW) to win this encounter.

