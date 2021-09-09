SWOT analysis of India’s T20 World Cup squad: Pleasant surprises, a few glitches and a robust bowling unit

Indian skipper Virat Kohli claims he isn’t bothered by the outside noise. It’s not easy to cut off a billion odd voices. Every fan or pundit is a selector when it comes to Indian cricket, and there’s bound to be a lot of noise every time the selection committee picks up a squad for a mega-event.

The past five weeks in Indian cricket have oscillated between "why not Ashwin" and "why Ashwin." The format changes, but the buzz around India’s premier off-spinner doesn’t fade as he walks into a national limited-overs team after four years. The cricketing tale progresses from four pacers in overseas Tests to the formula of spin-to-win in familiar territories.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s spine of white-ball bowling in recent years, who ensured the side-lining of Ravichandran Ashwin, have been left out of India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad, that’s now stacked with five spinners.

Six months back, before the T20Is against England, Virat Kohli was asked about Ashwin’s continued exclusion from the T20I side despite rich form. The Indian captain pointed out Washington Sundar’s success in the format made him the preferred choice, and due to similar roles, only one out of the two could be considered.

An injury has forced the young Tamil Nadu off-spinner out of the tournament, and the think-tank had no hesitation in falling back to his wily state-mate Ashwin, who has found reasonable success in the IPL in recent years.

Therefore, it’s refreshing to see the talks and logic backed with action and not external pressure.

Historically, conservative in their approach, the Indian think-tank, with this squad, have made a statement that its belief lies in the "horses for courses" method. MS Dhoni’s appointment as the team’s mentor further proves that.

For a side that has been immersed in Tests in 2021 (will have played 11 Tests this year by the start of the T20 World Cup), it’s essential to have T20-oriented fresh heads in team management. One of the finest brains in white-ball cricket, MS Dhoni remains an active cricketer in the T20 format. His addition is both a welcome and a popular one.

Since 2017, Mumbai Indians have won three out of the four completed IPLs. The team, rightly, has six players from the Mumbai franchise.

Trivia: India have never played a T20 World Cup match without MS Dhoni captaining. He remains the only Indian captain to have won the tournament.

Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Travel reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

SWOT analysis of India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad

Strengths

Horses for courses: Being the host nation for the tournament, India are aware of the pitch conditions in the UAE. The month-long IPL is expected to tire the surfaces, and is likely to assist the spinners more. India have selected a robust spin attack, possibly taking pitches and the big grounds into consideration.

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin further strengthens the Indian spin attack.

Variety in bowling: There’s also variation in the spin department. While Ashwin is an off-spinner, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are left-arm orthodox, with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar being the sole wrist-spinner in the squad. Although termed ‘off-spinner’, Varun Chakravarthy is a mystery spinner who might end up being the side’s trump card.

From playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) a few seasons back to making it to a World Cup squad despite featuring in just nine List A and one first-class match, Varun Chakravarthy is a story in himself and an inspiration to many across the country.

Returning to the strengths. In Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, India have two of the finest pacers in the format, capable of mastering the powerplay and death overs.

Middle-order firepower: The inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav adds a lot of firepower to the unit. The overall middle order has fearless batters like Surya, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Weaknesses

Lack of pinch-hitters at the top: The top three batters for India in all likelihood will be Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. All of them usually take a while to get set before pressing the accelerator. All three have excellent numbers in the T20s, but the format has evolved into more of a hit-from-the-first-ball affair.

If Rahul doesn’t rediscover his 2018 slam-bang self and resorts to his IPL approach, that may hurt India. For the same reason, Shikhar Dhawan, the current Orange Cap holder in the IPL, was omitted from this side. India need one of the top three to accelerate from the start. Someone like a Prithvi Shaw could have been a boost. Here’s why:

Since 2019 (IPL, SMAT and T20Is)

Rohit Sharma: 1,614 runs | Ave: 30.45 | SR 133.2

1,614 runs | 30.45 | 133.2 KL Rahul: 2,682 runs | Ave: 43.97 | SR 136.3

2,682 runs | 43.97 | 136.3 Virat Kohli: 2,120 runs | Ave: 45.1 | SR 136.3

2,120 runs | 45.1 | 136.3 Prithvi Shaw: 889 runs | Ave 24.76 | SR 149.6

No Deepak Chahar: Only three specialist pacers in the squad is also a risky proposition. Mohammed Shami, one of India’s finest Test and ODI bowlers, is the third pacer. Though he has done well in the IPL since 2019, he has been disappointing for India in the shortest format. Deepak Chahar’s exclusion from the main squad is unfair, considering his success for India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and also for his ability to bat.

Trivia: Deepak Chahar’s bowling figures of 3.2-0-7-6 against Bangladesh in 2019 remain the best bowling figures in T20I cricket.

Since 2019 (IPL, SMAT and T20Is)

Mohammed Shami: 51 wickets | Ave 26.29 | Econ 8.58

51 wickets | 26.29 | 8.58 Deepak Chahar: 82 wickets | Ave 27.09 | Econ 7.91

Deepak Chahar can consider himself unfortunate.

Death-bowling options: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has excelled more in the powerplay in recent times. Jasprit Bumrah is the only reliable death bowling option that India has. T Natarajan’s non-selection casts doubt over his fitness. But given his prowess at the death and being a left-arm option, he would have been a good fit in place of an extra spinner in the squad.

Opportunities

Best brains to pick from: If conditions suit India like they did during the 2011 World Cup, they have the most complete side on paper. Here’s another chance for Virat Kohli to finally bag an ICC trophy.

The format of T20 requires a lot of spontaneity as a leader. Virat Kohli has the best resources in terms of brains to guide him to glory. In Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain has the best brains to pick from. Don't forget his own experience as a captain, and the presence of Ashwin, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant – men who have decent experience with top leadership roles.

Stifle with spin during powerplay: From the bowling point of view, Ashwin’s ability to bowl with the new ball will be key against sides with more left-handers in their top-order. Spin bowling in the powerplay will be crucial in the tournament.

Varun Chakravarthy, meanwhile, might go on to surprise a few opponents.

Threats

Too many power-centres: Though the influx of too many quality heads can be a boon, if egos go on to dictate, it could be a recipe for disaster. The Indian team management will have too many heads who like to dictate. Virat Kohli likes to be the leader on the field, his deputy Rohit Sharma is known for tactical brilliance, there’s Ravi Shastri, who doesn’t mince with words, and now there’s a massive figure like MS Dhoni.

On the buzz about MS Dhoni replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach after the mega event, Sunil Gavaskar opined:

“See, I have always wanted there to be a cooling-off period after a player retires because the dressing room environment is such, there could be some disagreements and arguments. But if you give a cooling-off period here, then the mentor or coach won’t have a three-year-old issue in his/her mind.”

Disbelieving reports of rifts during the 2019 World Cup, the four have had good working chemistry in the past. And India will hope that too many cooks won’t spoil the broth.

Top-order versatility: As mentioned earlier, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are batters who like to buy their time before accelerating. Also, all three are right-handers. Suryakumar Yadav, another right-hander, is expected to bat at four. Despite the big names at the top, the top order isn’t versatile enough. The line-up may struggle against quality leg-spinners on slow tracks and big grounds.

Lack of genuine wicket-takers: Except for Mohammed Shami, who won’t be a regular starter, the team is stacked with bowlers who do more of containing job than taking wickets. Against the likes of England and the West Indies, taking wickets will be the only way to check the flow of runs.

Although Rahul Chahar justifies his selection ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, he is a different type of a wrist-spinner. Chahal and Kuldeep can be expensive, but on their days, they can run through sides. Also, there’s the experience factor that may come into play in crunch games.

Shardul Thakur is another bowler known for his wicket-taking abilities. Add his power-hitting to the equation, India may have missed out on a back-up for Hardik Pandya. To be fair to the selectors, you can only pick 15.

Though the squad has been announced, no one has been written off. Teams are allowed to make changes until October 10, which will make the remainder of the IPL extremely important. Players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Krunal Pandya, T Natarajan, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw will look to present their best versions to make strong cases for themselves.

Playing as a unit: Despite the IPL's riches, India’s focus has primarily been Test cricket. Unlike England, Pakistan and the West Indies, India haven’t really invested enough interest in building a robust T20I unit. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar have played 12 T20Is combined. Mohammed Shami has played 14 T20Is in seven years, and Jasprit Bumrah’s last T20I came 19 months back. Ashwin hasn’t played white-ball cricket for India in over four years.

Unlike many of their opponents, this Indian team lacks the experience of playing together as a unit.

India’s likely starting XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Suyakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin/Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s schedule in 2021 T20 World Cup:

October 24, Sunday: vs Pakistan at Dubai

vs Pakistan at Dubai October 31, Sunday: vs New Zealand at Dubai

vs New Zealand at Dubai November 3, Wednesday: vs Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi

vs Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi November 5, Friday: TBD at Dubai

TBD at Dubai November 8, Monday: TBD at Dubai

Edited by Samya Majumdar