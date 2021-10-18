T20 World Cup 2021: 3 bowlers who have taken 4 wickets in 4 balls in T20I history

Taking four wickets in four balls is a proud moment for any bowler in cricket.

It is the dream of every bowler to take a hat-trick at the international level. However, very few have been able to fulfill that dream. Some even went one step further and completed a double hat-trick by dismissing four batters in four balls.

A double hat-trick can derail any innings and ensure a win for the bowler's team. Generally, even one wicket is enough to break the batting team's momentum, but when there is a double hat-trick, the chances of the batting team emerging victorious become negligible.

Speaking of double hat-tricks, let's take a look at the three bowlers who have taken four wickets in four balls in T20 international cricket history.

1. Curtis Campher - 1st bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls in an ICC T20 World Cup match

South Africa-born Irish all-rounder Curtis Campher became only the second bowler after Brett Lee to complete a hat-trick in an ICC T20 World Cup match.

He achieved the feat during the 10th over of the game against the Netherlands by dismissing Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards.

The next ball after the hat-trick resulted in Roelof van der Merwe's wicket as Campher became the first bowler to take four wickets in four balls in T20 World Cup history.

Ackermann got caught out, while Ryan and Scott were trapped in front of their stumps. Roelof van der Merwe, who once played for South Africa, lost his stumps to Campher on the first ball he faced.

2. Rashid Khan - 1st bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls in T20 international cricket history

TOLOnews @TOLOnews Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory in their last T20I match against Ireland in India. Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory in their last T20I match against Ireland in India. https://t.co/6jxnOIJRJ6

Rashid Khan became the first cricketer to take four wickets in four balls in T20I matches during a game against Ireland in 2019. The match was hosted by Dehradun.

Afghanistan batted first and scored 210/7. In reply, Ireland were 153/3 when Rashid dismissed Kevin O'Brien on the last ball of the 16th over.

Rashid then returned to bowl the 18th over and scalped the wickets of George Dockrell, Shane Getkate and Simi Singh to complete his first double hat-trick.

Khan finished with figures of 5/27 as Afghanistan beat the Irish team by 32 runs that night.

3. Lasith Malinga

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga was the first fast bowler to take four wickets in four balls in T20I cricket history. The right-arm pacer took four wickets in four balls while playing for Sri Lanka in a home T20I against New Zealand two years ago.

The Blackcaps were 15/0 in a run-chase of 126 runs while Malinga bowled the third over.

He bowled a yorker to clean up Colin Munro on the third ball, and on the next three balls, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor lost their wickets as New Zealand ended the third over with 15/4 on the scoreboard.

Like Munro, de Grandhomme was bowled by Malinga, while Taylor and Rutherford were dismissed LBW. Malinga announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.

