T20 World Cup 2021: 3 Pakistan players to look out for against Namibia

It has been a fantastic T20 World Cup so far for Pakistan. They have taken down India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan with ease and ruthlessness, qualities that are seldom associated with a Pakistan side in a World Cup.

Their batting boasts depth, their bowling seems to have all the bases covered and their fielding has been top-notch. On current form, Pakistan are perhaps the only side that can match or even topple England in this year's tournament.

Babar Azam's side are practically through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, but when they take on Namibia later today (November 2), they will know that momentum is fickle and any lapses in concentration might come back to bite them. Regardless, Pakistan might use this opportunity to make a few tactical changes and test their bench strength.

Here we take a look at the 3 players who will be key for Pakistan in their match against Namibia:

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has been brilliant for Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi has been leading the charge with the ball for Pakistan and his performances in the powerplay overs have set the tone for his side.

The young left-arm seamer sliced through India's top order in the first match, and troubled Afghanistan and New Zealand with his pace and movement. Afridi will be expected to continue his superb form against Namibia.

Namibia have been impressive this tournament, but they will be challenged by the Men in Green. Pakistan's fast bowlers could be particularly hot to handle with the new ball and the initial six overs of Namibia's innings could well define this match.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman will need to find his form for Pakistan to be confident ahead of the semis.

Fakhar Zaman has not been able to find his groove at number 3 and this match could be his chance to find his rhythm before the semi-finals. If Pakistan do decide to test their bench strength, the left-handed batsman could be used as one of the openers. The match against Namibia will give Zaman the opportunity to get his range back.

He struggled against New Zealand, limping to 11 runs off 17 balls but showed just what he can do against Afghanistan with a 25-ball 30. If the openers do not click, a lot will depend on how the left-hander responds to the challenges thrown at him.

An in-form Fakhar Zaman will seriously bolster Pakistan's top order and he will be a threat in the semi-finals. Babar Azam and co will hope he steps up and makes his presence felt in the match against Namibia.

#3 Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali will need to be better for Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been superb with the ball, but the same cannot be said about Hasan Ali. The fast bowler has been far from his best all tournament and has picked up just three wickets at an economy rate of 9.81 in the first three games.

The match against Namibia could be Ali's chance to find some form. The right-arm speedster, along with Rauf and Shaheen, form an extremely potent pace attack that gives Pakistan a distinct X-factor. Ali has been used by skipper Babar Azam in the middle overs and perhaps a change in roles could help him rediscover his form and get back amongst the wickets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra