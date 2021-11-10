T20 World Cup 2021: 3 weaknesses that could hurt Pakistan in the semi-final against Australia

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 11).

Pakistan were the only side who did not lose a single game in the Super 12 en route to booking their place in the semi-finals. A journey that began with a historic 10-wicket triumph over arch-rivals India also saw Pakistan brushing aside New Zealand’s challenge by five wickets.

Babar Azam’s men were challenged by Afghanistan before Asif Ali’s blitz lifted them to victory from a precarious position. His four sixes in the penultimate over defined Pakistan’s fearless campaign in the Super 12. Pakistan had it all easy against Namibia and Scotland as they topped Group 2.

3 areas Pakistan need to be wary of

As Pakistan prepare to take on Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday, we look at three weak areas that could hurt them in the knockout clash.

#1 Hasan Ali’s ineffectiveness

Pakistan have been brilliant in the pace bowling department. Shaheen Shah Afridi began the team’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 on an unforgettable note, sending back prolific Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply with two brilliant deliveries. Haris Rauf stood up against New Zealand. However, Hasan Ali has been ineffective as the third seamer.

Without doubt, Ali is an effervescent cricketer and has the talent to succeed at the top level. But it is a fact that the 27-year-old has failed to deliver for Pakistan in this World Cup. He went for 44 against India even though he claimed a couple of wickets. And he hasn’t shown a lot of improvement in the other games either. He has been indisciplined as well, sending down quite a few no balls, which Pakistan cannot afford in the semi-finals.

Skipper Azam backed Ali ahead of the semis. Speaking at a press conference, the skipper described the speedster as a big match player and said:

“I can't think of leaving him out. He is my main bowler. He has won us matches, won us tournaments. Ups and downs are part of anyone's career and when you are little down, you must back your key player and the whole team is behind him.”

Can Ali respond to the faith the Pakistan skipper has shown in him?

#2 Lack of runs from Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was initially not part of the 15-member T20 World Cup 2021 squad. He was called in to the main squad from the traveling reserves when the selectors altered the final team. However, the experienced batter has not been able to perform yet.

The 31-year-old has batted in four of the five games but has only managed scores of 11, 30, 5 and 8. He has not looked in any kind of form at all. So far, Zaman’s failures have not affected the Pakistan team because the other batters have stood up and delivered. Be it Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the top or Asif Ali and Shoaib Malk in the middle-lower order, everyone has made a contribution.

Like with Ali, Pakistan captain Azam has also backed Zaman to come good on the big day. He is a match-winner no doubt, but he hasn’t displayed the confidence to inspire the team.

In case, he isn’t able to deliver in the semis again and a few others also have an off day, Pakistan could find themselves in a spot of bother.

#3 The unpredictability factor

This is something you can never take out of the Pakistan side. Although, to be honest, this current outfit under Azam has been a lot more methodical and calculated than the Pakistan teams of the past, which relied on pure talent and raw aggression. Full credit to the skipper for combining his troops into a well-oiled unit.

Then again, this is the same team that was said to be in complete doldrums ahead of their unprecedented run in the T20 World Cup 2021. Many of Pakistan’s former players raised severe question marks over the team’s ability. There was confusion with regards to squad selection and the exit of coaches, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, ahead of the World Cup.

To their credit, Pakistan have brushed aside all the distractions and have moved forward in dedicated fashion. But if we look at their campaign so far, Afghanistan are the only team that have challenged them and, to an extent, New Zealand. It has been all too easy for Pakistan otherwise.

India were in a similar situation during the 2019 World Cup, when they cruised through the league stage and then came unstuck against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Surely, a confident Australia will pose a bigger threat. How Pakistan respond if they find themselves under the pump could determine the fate of the second semi-final.

