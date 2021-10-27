T20 World Cup 2021: 5 Indian players with the most T20I runs vs. New Zealand

Team India will play their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand. Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has labeled the India vs. New Zealand match a 'virtual eliminator' because Pakistan are almost through to the semifinals from Group 2.

Only two teams from the group will qualify for the semifinals. So the winner of the India vs. New Zealand game will inch a step closer to the next round, while the loser will almost be eliminated.

India's batting was not at its best in the Men in Blue's battle against Pakistan. Captain Virat Kohli scored a fighting fifty, but none of the other batters could back him up with a 50+ score. Nevertheless, India have an opportunity to revive their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign this Sunday in Dubai.

Of late, India have performed brilliantly in T20I matches against the Blackcaps. The following five Indian batters have aggregated the highest number of runs for the team in games versus New Zealand:

5. Shreyas Iyer - 182 runs

Shreyas Iyer has scored 182 runs in seven innings against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer is not part of the Indian T20 World Cup squad. The right-handed batter is present on the list of reserves. Iyer has played eight matches in his T20I career against New Zealand.

He scored 182 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 127.27. Iyer's highest score against the Blackcaps has been 58*, while his batting average has been 36.40.

4. MS Dhoni - 223 runs

MS Dhoni has retired from all formats of international cricket

The mentor of the Indian T20 World Cup team, MS Dhoni, holds the fourth position on this list. The former Indian skipper amassed 223 runs in 11 T20I innings against the Kiwis at an average of 37.16.

He smashed 15 fours and six sixes in those 11 knocks. Dhoni's T20I career strike rate was 126.13, but it dipped to 111.50 versus the Blackcaps.

3. KL Rahul - 224 runs

KL Rahul had a dream T20I series against New Zealand in 2020 but can he continue the same way in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

KL Rahul was in dream form during the New Zealand vs. India T20I series played last year. The right-handed batter scored 224 runs in five innings and helped the Men in Blue record a historic 5-0 series win.

Rahul smashed two half-centuries in that series. His batting average was 56, while his strike rate was 144.51. The Indian opener will try to continue his phenomenal form against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

2. Virat Kohli - 302 runs

Virat Kohli is one of the two Indian batters to have scored 300 T20I runs against New Zealand. The Indian skipper has aggregated 302 runs in nine T20I innings at an average of 37.75.

His highest score against the Blackcaps is 70. Fans expect skipper Kohli to lead the Men in Blue from the front in their T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

1. Rohit Sharma - 338 runs

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for India in T20I matches against the Kiwis. The Indian T20I team's vice-captain has scored 338 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 137.95.

Sharma was out for a golden duck in the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan. But his excellent record against New Zealand will motivate him to play a memorable knock for the Indian team in a big T20 World Cup game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar