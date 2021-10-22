T20 World Cup 2021: 5 previous encounters between West Indies and England in the tournament

The two finalists of the ICC World Cup 2016, England and West Indies, will play the second match of the Super 12 in the ICC World Cup 2021 on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. England are atop the ICC rankings for T20Is, whereas the Windies are languishing down in ninth position.

The two teams have battled it out on five times in the T20 Word Cup over the years, with the West Windies emerging victorious on all five occasions. In 18 T20Is between the two nations, the West Windies have prevailed in 11, with England winning seven.

On that note, here is a look at the five T20 World Cup meetings between England and the West Indies over the years.

#1 2009 ICC World Twenty 20 - West Indies beat England by 5 wickets (D/L method) at Kennington Oval, London

Ramnaresh Sarwan guided West Indies to a win against England in the 2009 ICC World T20.

The 2009 T20 World Cup witnessed England and West Indies battling it for the first time in the tournament.

Batting first, England scored 161-6 in their allotted twenty overs. Ravi Bopara scored a half-century. Dwayne Bravo was the most successful bowler for the West Indies, picking up 2-30.

A heavy thunderstorm followed after England's innings, so the West Windies were given a revised target of 80 in nine overs. The West Windies were reduced to 16-3 at one stage, with Darren Fletcher, Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons back in the hut. Kieron Pollard and Dwanye Bravo too did not last long at the crease as the West Windies lost half their side for just 45 runs.

However, the experienced duo of Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul ensured there were no further hiccups as the West Windies romped home with four deliveries to spare.

#2 2010 ICC World T20 - West Indies beat England by 8 wickets (D/L method) at Providence Stadium in Guyana

Darren Sammy was West Indies' captain at the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Just like in their previous game in 2009, the 2010 ICC World T20 match in Guyana between the two teams was also interrupted due to rain.

England scored an impressive 191-5 in their twenty overs. Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant half-century, scoring 55 off 35. Luke Wright too played a useful cameo of 45 off 27. Darren Sammy was the most successful West Indies bowler, picking up 2-22 in four overs.

Due to rain, West Indies were given a revised target of 60 in six overs as per the DLS method. The hosts won the match with a delivery to spare. West Indies captain Chris Gayle smashed 25 off 12 to take his team home.

#3 2012 ICC World T20 - West Indies beat England by 15 runs at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy

Johnson Charles was the hero for West Indies in 2012.

West Indies stamped their authority over England in a group match in the 2012 ICC World T20. Their openers were at their aggressive best, putting on 103 runs for the first wicket.

Chris Gayle scored 58 off 35. His opening partner, Johnson Charles, was at his very best, smashing 84 off 56 balls, smashing ten boundaries and three sixes. That helped the West Indies score a massive total of 179 in their allotted twenty overs.

Despite a fighting half-century from Alex Hales (68) and an unbeaten knock of 71 off 36 from Morgan, England fell short by 15 runs. Ravi Rampaul picked up 2-37 in his four overs, and was the most successful bowler for the West Indies.

#4 2016 ICC World T20: West Indies beat England by 6 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Chris Gayle scored a brilliant century at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chris Gayle stamped his authority over the English bowlers on the night of 16th March 2016. The left-handed opener smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 47 balls to guide his team to a six-wicket win over England. His innings included five boundaries and 11 massive sixes as no English bowler was spared.

ICC @ICC Chris Gayle’s 47-ball 100 against England in 2016 – the fastest ICC Men's #T20WorldCup ton – is the winner of the @postpeapp Greatest Moment match-up 3️⃣. Chris Gayle’s 47-ball 100 against England in 2016 – the fastest ICC Men's #T20WorldCup ton – is the winner of the @postpeapp Greatest Moment match-up 3️⃣. https://t.co/Dmm9kDEYEt

West Indies chased down a target of 183 with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, England scored an impressive 182-6 in their allotted overs. Joe Root was the top scorer, scoring 48. But the night belonged to Gayle, who attached the English bowlers from the get-go.

#5 2016 ICC World T20 Final: West Indies beat England by 4 wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Carlos Brathwaite guided West Indies to a famous win.

The 2016 ICC World T20 final had a dramatic end. With West Indies requiring 19 to win in the final over, Carlos Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes from as many deliveries to take his team over the line. Brathwaite smashed 34 off just ten deliveries on the night.

Earlier, England had scored 155 in their allotted twenty overs, with Joe Root scoring an impressive half-century. Bravo and Brathwaite picked up three wickets apiece, and restricted the English scoring in the death overs.

ICC @ICC #OnThisDay in 2016, Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes……and the rest was history 🏆 #OnThisDay in 2016, Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes……and the rest was history 🏆 https://t.co/xGVsLvPS9P

Despite the West Indies their first three wickets for 11 runs, Marlon Samuels kept his cool and played a mature knock. He scored an unbeaten 85 off 66 balls and was named the Man of the Match. Brathwaite excelled as a finisher as the Windies were crowned T20 champions for the second time.

