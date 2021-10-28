T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka: 3 player battles to watch out for

Australia and Sri Lanka cannot be considered mismatches ahead of their T20 World Cup clash. Not after the five-wicket heist the latter pulled off against Bangladesh last Sunday. Australia comes in wary of what a spurred Sri Lankan unit is capable of.

Australia may have David Warner's form to worry about, but the results otherwise have been a positive for the side. They won their T20 World Cup opener against South Africa by five wickets.

Both sides have notched up one win each in the tournament and will head to Dubai seeking a win to further consolidate their position in the points table. Ahead of the exciting clash, we take a look at the key player battles.

#1 David Warner looks to rediscover his form in the T20 World Cup vs Lahiru Kumara

Lahiru Kumara was a threat against Bangladesh and had a decent spell giving away just 29 runs from his four overs. The fiery quick will fancy his chances against an out-of-form David Warner.

However, this is a side against whom Warner has an average of 55.90 in T20Is. So counting him out would be an unwise move.

#2 Mitchell Starc vs Charith Asalanka

The left-arm seamer was in the thick of action against SA in the T20 World Cup and will look to trouble Sri Lanka's wobbly top order. But with Asalanka, who struck an unbeaten 49-ball-80 against Bangladesh, Starc may not get away that easy.

Asalanka's knock was studded with five fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile Starc, despite going at an economy rate of 8.00 bagged two wickets in his first outing.

#3 Glenn Maxwell vs Chamika Karunaratne

Karunaratne was Sri Lanka's most economical bowler against Bangladesh with figures of 1/12 from three overs in their T20 World Cup season opener. The seamer was in great flow on Sunday and it will be an exciting clash if he runs into an in-form Maxwell.

Maxwell scored a sedate 18 off 21 balls against the Proteas but he will look to just brush it off as an aberration. The Australian will look to dominate in subcontinent conditions he has spent his entire second half of the IPL in.

Edited by Aditya Singh