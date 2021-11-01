T20 World Cup 2021: “Scary Halloween for Indian fans” - Cricket fraternity stunned with Virat and co.’s dismal show against New Zealand

India went into the T20 World Cup 2021 as one of the favorites. They were brutal in both their warm-up matches, crushing England and Australia with ease. However, just two games into the Super 12 round, India’s chances of progressing to the semis are as good as over.

In two matches, played a week apart, India put up two horror displays (the New Zealand defeat, incidentally, came on Halloween) and now find themselves on the brink of exit. If the loss to Pakistan by 10 wickets was disastrous, the eight-wicket submission to New Zealand was equally hurtful for Indian fans and former cricketers.

While most agreed that losing the toss on both occasions did not help the team’s cause, questions are being raised about their intent and team selection.

How former India cricketers reacted to team’s loss against New Zealand

As India tries to come to terms with the cricket team’s abysmally below-par performance, here’s a look at what former cricketers from the country have to say about where it all went wrong for the Men In Blue.

“Rohit Sharma told we don't trust you to face Boult” - Sunil Gavaskar

Team India batter Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

According to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, the team think-tank’s decision to demote Rohit Sharma to no.3 sent a wrong signal to the veteran opener. Slamming the team for the move to push Rohit down the order, Gavasakar told India Today:

"I don't know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at No.3 demotes himself to No.4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting."

Gavaskar added:

“Ishan Kishan is a hit-or-miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in No.4 or No.5. He could then play according to the situation of the game. Now what has happened is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we don't trust you to face the left-arm fast bowling of Trent Boult. If you do that to a player who has been playing at a position for so many years, he himself will think that maybe he doesn't have the ability.”

“This is not what you expect” - VVS Laxman

Former India batter VVS Laxman, who bailed the team out from numerous tricky situations with his willow, expressed disappointment at the lack of application shown by the “favorites”. He said on Star Sports:

"I am shocked, not only the way they (India) were beaten but how comprehensively New Zealand and Pakistan beat them. This is not what you see and expect from India's batting line-up. I am very very disappointing. I think the shot selection, the tentativeness of the footwork, not being sure when to attack and how to attack has cost them. Leading into this tournament they were favourites."

“This one will hurt India” - Virender Sehwag

According to swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag, the defeat to New Zealand will hurt India badly and they need to do some serious introspection. Sehwag tweeted:

“Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ.”

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ

“We haven't seen a better white-ball cricketer than Rohit Sharma” - Gautam Gambhir blasts Indian team for top-order shuffle

Many were left stunned as Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul walked out to open the batting against New Zealand, with Rohit Sharma coming in at no.3. One of those left bewildered was Gautam Gambhir. Lashing out at the Indian think-tank over the move, the former opener told ESPNcricinfo:

"If you expect Ishan Kishan to do something that Rohit Sharma can't then there are issues and it's the wrong mindset. If you are thinking that Ishan Kishan will give you a flying start of 60 runs in the first six overs and then Virat and Rohit can come and milk it, it is wrong because we haven't seen a better white-ball cricketer than Rohit Sharma. The player has four T20I hundreds and you are still batting him at No.3 then it's negative thinking."

“India pressed the panic button before the toss” - Ajay Jadeja

Indian cricket team. Pic: BCCI

According to Ajay Jadeja, India’s bizarre team changes pointed towards panic setting into the dressing room even before the game began. He opined on Cricbuzz:

“New Zealand were dominant on India even before the game started. India pressed, what I could call the panic button, before the toss with the team they picked. Then, losing the toss was also a big setback. Obviously, that wasn’t in India’s hands. But the openers (Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul) who walked in were a surprise. There were more surprises at numbers three (Rohit Sharma) and four (Virat Kohli) as well."

“Entire team and coaches have failed” - Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin described the loss as a collective failure and termed Sunday as a scary Halloween for Indian fans. He tweeted:

“Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man. It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. #INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP.”

Mohammed Azharuddin @azharflicks

It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans.

#INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man.It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man. It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. #INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP

“There was no intent by the Indian bowlers” - Harbhajan Singh

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand hits a reverse sweep. Pic: Getty Images

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh felt the team gave up the game after the loss of early wickets and were just going through the motions when they came out on the field. He said on his YouTube channel:

“India could have scored around 140-150. India were left far too behind after the loss of 2 wickets. Even though the target was low, there was no intent by the Indian bowlers. Body language and the fight was missing."

“What did the selectors do?” - Aakash Chopra questions India’s squad selection

While many former India cricketers hit out at the players, Aakash Chopra questioned the team selection for the T20 World Cup 2021. He pointed out that Ishan Kishan was the only backup batter in their 15-member squad. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"There is a problem about why you did it (opening with Kishan). What did the selectors do? You gave just an extra batter and he is an opener, when your team already has three openers. So, if a middle-order batsman falls sick, has a fever or something happens, you will have to play an opener. Either you will make him bat out of position or if you give him his position, all the rest will become out of position."

Ishan was dismissed for 4 off 8 balls as India got off to yet another poor start in the game against New Zealand. They stumbled to 4 for 48 and ended on 110 for 7.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar