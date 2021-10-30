T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Australia: 3 player battles to watch out for

England and Australia are tied at four points after winning both their T20 World Cup games so far. Both sides look strong and that makes for an interesting clash when they meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 30).

With David Warner striking form, the task for England's bowlers to get him out has become a lot harder. A win for either side makes them genuine contenders for the semifinals with South Africa and Sri Lanka breathing down their necks.

Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup clash, we take a look at some of the key player battles.

#1 Steven Smith vs Moeen Ali, England's T20 World Cup trump card

The spinner has been in great form, picking up two wickets against the Windies and following it up with another two-wicket spell against Bangladesh. Steven Smith will have his hands full against Moeen Ali in the middle.

Smith has scores of 35 and 27* in his last two outings. While he is off to starts, the flamboyant batter is yet to play a defining knock in the T20 World Cup. Can today be the day?

#2 Adil Rashid vs Glenn Maxwell

Unlike Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid hasn't been in the thick of wickets, but has been the perfect foil. He will be up against the hard-hitting Glenn Maxwell, who is yet to fire for Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Maxwell comes into the match with scores of 18 and 5 and Rashid will be looking to peg the batter on the backfoot early on.

#3 Mitchell Starc vs Jason Roy

Jason Roy struck form with a belligerent 61 against Bangladesh and will look to build on that solid outing. His knock comprised five fours and three sixes as he helped England register their second T20 World Cup win by eight wickets.

Mitchell Starc will be eager to send Roy back to the dugout with his spot-on yorkers. The Aussie pacer has four wickets from two games so far and is well set to pick up a few more against England.

