T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Sri Lanka live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The England vs Sri Lanka match is set to take place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tonight.

Former champions England are just a step away from securing their place in the semifinals. If Eoin Morgan's men win tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, they will become the first team to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka need to win this game to keep their semifinal hopes alive. The Islanders need to win their final two matches to attain a total of six points in the Super 12 stage and remain in contention for a place in the semifinals.

Dasun Shanaka's men looked good in their first four matches of the tournament, but they have lost to Australia and South Africa in their previous two games.

England vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in India

As mentioned ahead, the England vs Sri Lanka game is a crucial one in the race to the semifinals. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this big match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

England vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Star players like Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga will be in action during the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

It will be interesting to see which nation emerges victorious in tonight's England vs Sri Lanka match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

