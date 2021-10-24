T20 World Cup 2021: "I think Pakistan might win tonight" - Brad Hogg predicts Babar Azam and Co. could come out on top against India 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes Pakistan could trump arch-rivals India in their highly-anticipated opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021. While speaking on his YouTube channel, the ex-cricketer mentioned how team India have an advantage when it comes to their top order.

However, he added that Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi could turn things around by dismissing the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by swinging the ball back into them.

The 50-year-old pointed out that while KL Rahul is in superlative form with the bat, Harris Rauf could be the cause of his undoing with his extra pace in the crucial encounter. If Pakistan fail to dismiss the right-hander early, then he could post a big score, as per Hogg.

He also noted that Pakistan have a slight advantage, considering the presence of seasoned campaigners in their middle order. Hogg stated how the likes of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez could have a major impact on UAE wickets.

Here's what he said:

"Pakistan need Shaheen Afridi to swing the ball back in to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and try and get both of them out LBW. When it comes to KL Rahul, he is going to be very dominant and really at his peak at the moment, I think Harris Rauf with his extra pace could get him out early. If he doesn't, I think Rahul is going to make a big score."

India have won 7 out of 8 games in T20 cricket and the law of averages say that Pakistan at some stage have to turn the tide. I think Pakistan might win tonight. I know that Indian fans won't like that, but that's the way I see it," - he added.

Watch the full video here:

Both India and Pakistan look to gain confidence with a thumping win in their opening clash

The Indian cricket team will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with the high-octane clash against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team.The Dubai International Stadium will host the encounter between the two titans of Asian cricket.

