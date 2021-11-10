T20 World Cup 2021: "I won't say New Zealand is an inferior team when compared to England" - Inzamam-ul-Haq expects a tight contest in the first semi final

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that a close encounter is on the cards when England and New Zealand contest for a place in the finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England had finished on top of their group while New Zealand had pipped India to claim second spot in the other group in the Super 12s.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



England have decided how to replace Jason Roy for the



bit.ly/3D0LK1k 💬 “We've made a decision. The balance of the side will still be determined on how the wicket looks and how we match up against the Black Caps.”England have decided how to replace Jason Roy for the #T20WorldCup semi-final… but who is it? 🤐 💬 “We've made a decision. The balance of the side will still be determined on how the wicket looks and how we match up against the Black Caps.”England have decided how to replace Jason Roy for the #T20WorldCup semi-final… but who is it? 🤐bit.ly/3D0LK1k

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Which batting order will reign supreme in the first 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇳🇿 with the batWhich batting order will reign supreme in the first #T20WorldCup semi-final? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇳🇿 with the batWhich batting order will reign supreme in the first #T20WorldCup semi-final? https://t.co/OHPUvcH5Zm

Inzamam brought up the fact that everyone seems to be favoring England for the match, and said that while they have good reason to do so, he feels that New Zealand should not be overlooked so hastily. While speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Everyone are labelling England favourites, and rightly so because of the way they have played in the last 2 years. But, at the same time, New Zealand have also played well across all formats. They are champions when it comes to the longest format and are ranked well in ODIs. They have performed well in this T20 World Cup as well. So, I won't say New Zealand is an inferior team when compared to England."

England and New Zealand met in the semi-finals in the 2016 edition as well. The Three Lions made it to the finals after a convincing win orchestrated by Ben Stokes and Jason Roy, in particular.

New Zealand are playing aggressive cricket in a sensible manner: Inzamam

Inzamam singled out Kane Williamson for steering New Zealand towards a brand of attacking cricket and improved body language as well. The Blackcaps only tasted defeat once in the group stage, to group winners Pakistan. Inzamam added:

"Ever since Williamson has become captain, NZ's playing style has changed very much. Their body language is very positive. They are playing aggressive cricket in a sensible manner."

Inzamam noted that much like Williamson, Morgan's captaincy stint has been responsible for England's ruthless route one attacking brand of cricket. England dominated the proceedings in the group of death and only lost to South Africa in a close contest. He added:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Similarly, with England, ever since Morgan took over the captaincy, they are playing brute aggressive cricket. They are chasing totals with ease and have a tremendous bowling attack as well. Tymal Mills and Jason Roy are absentees for England but NZ are playing with a full squad."

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the first semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup? England New Zealand 3 votes so far