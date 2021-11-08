T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Namibia: 4 records to watch out for

The last match of the Super 12 league stage is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium between India and Namibia tonight. After yesterday's win against Afghanistan, New Zealand secured their spot in the semis, crushing all of India's hopes of advancing any further.

While this is a disappointing result for India, they will look to end their campaign on a high and throw a grand farewell to Virat Kohli and Ravi Shashtri.

On the other hand, Namibia entered the Super 12 from the qualifiers. Although they didn't leave much of a mark, it was a great stage for them to be a part of and showcase their talent to the cricketing world. They will too want to end their tournament on a winning note and thus will bring their A-game tonight.

While we officially close the group stage of the tournament after tonight's game, let's take a look at some milestones certain players can take home with them.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 18 to become the third batter to complete 3000 T20I runs

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma has been that diabolic opener for India in their last two games and has got them off to a flying start time and again. His 74(47) vs Afghanistan and 30(16) vs Scotland, helped India cross the line in both games and secure the highest run rate.

While India won't be going any further after this game, the 34-year-old could take away the satisfaction of crossing a personal milestone if he gets going in tonight's clash. Rohit Sharma is now just 18 short of crossing the 3000-run mark in T20 internationals and becoming the third player ever to do so.

Sharma also needs to clear the fence five times to become the third player to complete 450 sixes in international cricket. What a night he can have, right?

#2 Hardik Pandya is 3 grabs away from collecting 100 catches in T20 cricket

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

With a power-packed innings against Afghanistan, Pandya seemed to have found his feet with the bat. However, he has proved to be a great asset in the field too, particularly in the shortest format. The 28-year-old is now simply three catches short of gathering 100 catches in all of T20s. Since you cannot keep this man off the field, Pandya has a major milestone coming up with the bat too.

Hardik is also just two big hits away from completing 100 maximums in international cricket. We hope he gets to at least one of the two records tonight.

#3 JJ Smit is 68 shy of crossing 500 runs in T20 internationals

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Though Namibia didn't click as they would have wanted to in the Super 12 stage, they got a fantastic victory under their belt vs Scotland. JJ Smit scored a brilliant 32(22) which helped them steer towards the win. In the qualifiers too, Namibia had a great run where the bowling all-rounder contributed significantly.

In 25 matches, the 25-year-old has scored 432 runs at an average of over 33. In their last game tonight, if he manages to put 68 more on the board, Smit will have joined the 500-run club in T20 internationals.

#4 Gerhard Erasmus needs just 1 over the fence to complete 50 sixes in T20 cricket

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Erasmus didn't have a great run with the bat in the Super 12, but his amazing knock of 53(49) vs Ireland in the qualifiers helped them get through to the big league. The batting all-rounder has a good T20 record overall, with 661 runs in 27 innings in T20 internationals.

Tonight, if Erasmus manages to simply clear the fence once, he will have acquired 50 maximums in T20 cricket.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Gerhard Erasmus top-score for Namibia against India? Yes No 0 votes so far