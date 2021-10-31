T20 World Cup 2021, India vs NZ: 4 milestones to watch out for

Match 28 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is set to see India and New Zealand go head-to-head at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and it is going to be an absolute ripper.

With the stakes involved in the game, India and the Kiwis could both go in with a 'nothing to lose' attitude. Both teams lost their first game against Pakistan and are now in a situation where they need to perform or perish.

With Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland being the other sides in the group, many believe either India or New Zealand will go through to the semis. With two sets of cricketers that have plenty to play for, let's deep dive into four such players who can create records of their own tonight.

#1 KL Rahul is 29 short of 5.5k T20 runs

KL Rahul at a nets session with the Indian team.

Though the 29-year-old was dismissed without troubling the scorers in their previous clash against Pakistan, KL Rahul has been an impressive batsman for India over the years. Especially in the shortest format of the game.

Rahul has scored 1560 runs in 49 T20 internationals at an average of 39. If we consider all of T20s, the right-hander has held his own over the years. Having been a strong contender for the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 until the end, Rahul has 5,471 runs to his name in T20 cricket.

Rahul now needs just 29 runs to join the 5,500-run club in all of T20s and with the expectations the team has from him today, he might just reach this milestone.

#2 Hardik Pandya is 4 away from 100 international sixes

Hardik Pandya in action during India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

Though Hardik Pandya has faced some criticism recently for not performing as an all-rounder, we all know the damage he can inflict upon the opposition if he gets going with the bat. The 28-year-old's ability to clear the fence with ease is incredible and in tonight's game if he manages to hit 4 times out of the park, Pandya would have gathered 100 maximums collectively in all three formats of the game.

Not just that, the right-hander also needs just five runs to cross the 500-run mark in T20Is. With India going into a must-win game today, a lot is riding on this young man to help the team cross the line.

#3 Martin Guptill is 44 runs shy of completing 3000 T20I runs

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 2

Martin Guptill has not only been a great asset as an opener but also as a fielder for the Kiwis over the years. He was the one who ran MS Dhoni out with that brilliant throw in the semis of the 50-over World Cup in 2019, remember?

The right-hander is now only 44 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in T20 internationals and becoming only the second ever to do so. He sits behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Guptill also needs to hit just three times over the fence to become the first player to gather 150 sixes in T20Is.

#4 Boult needs 3 wickets to reach 50 T20I scalps

Trent Boult is 3 short of 50 T20I scalps.

An exceptional death bowler and a superb fielder, Trent Boult has served New Zealand like a true champion since his under-19 days. Boult has 47 wickets under his belt in just 35 matches at an economy of 8.51.

The left-arm quick is expected to bring his A-game tonight in a must-win match for the Kiwis as well, and if he manages to pick 3 scalps he will join the 50-wicket club in T20 internationals. He will also become the fifth New Zealand bowler to achieve the feat.

