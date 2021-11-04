T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs SCO: 4 records to watch out for

After recording their first win in the T20 World Cup 2021 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, Team India will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (November 5).

Scotland, on the other hand, put up a strong fight against New Zealand before going down by 16 runs in their previous game and will look to challenge India with another lively performance.

India need to win their remaining matches by big margins for an outside chance of making it to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, four players are nearing individual milestones. Here we take a look at them.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 48 runs to become the third batter to score 3,000 T20I runs

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

The Hitman scored 74(47) to help India post 210/2 against Afghanistan. After failing to click in the first two games, Sharma looks like he has regained his majestic touch and can be India's go-to man when they need quick runs. The 34-year-old has 2,952 runs from 114 T20I at an average of 32.43. It remains to be seen if he will become the third batter to join the 3,000-run club in T20I during the clash against Scotland.

#2 Hardik Pandya two big hits away from 100 sixes in international cricket

India v England - 5th T20 International

Hardik Pandya silenced his critics with a 13-ball 35 not out in the win against Afghanistan and has also resumed bowling in T20I. Hardik crossed the 500-run mark in T20I in the game against the Kiwis and now another landmark beckons.

Hardik needs to clear the fence just two more times to gather 100 maximums across all three formats in international cricket. He hit two big ones against Afghanistan and India will expect more such monster hits from him.

#3 George Munsey is 6 short of 1,500 runs in all T20 cricket

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

George Munsey has been an important member of the Scotland side with his aggressive batting at the top of the order. The left-hander is six runs short of achieving the 1,500-run mark in all T20 cricket after completing 2,000 runs across limited-overs international cricket during the last match.

#4 Calum MacLeod one boundary away from 100 fours in T20I

Scotland v Afghanistan - One Day International

Although Calum MacLeod hasn't had the best of campaigns, he is known for his boundary-hitting ability. The right-hander has scored 1,141 runs in 59 T20I with 22 sixes and 99 boundaries. He is also three short of 50 sixes across limited-overs international cricket.

Probable Playing XI for both teams

INDIA

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin.

SCOTLAND

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans/Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Will India win this game by a big margin? YES NO 0 votes so far