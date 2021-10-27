T20 World Cup 2021: India's playing XI from 1st T20 WC match vs. New Zealand - Where are they now?

India and New Zealand are set to battle for the third time in ICC T20 World Cup history this Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian cricket team has never beaten the Kiwi side in an ICC T20 World Cup match before.

The two teams faced off in the Super 8 stage of the inaugural T20 World Cup, where the Black Caps emerged victorious by ten runs. Nine years later in 2016, New Zealand stunned India in their own backyard in the opening game of the Super 10 round.

Virat Kohli's men will be keen to avenge those losses this Sunday. However, before that game begins, let's take a look at India's playing XI from their 2007 T20 World Cup match against New Zealand and where those players are now.

Openers - Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag gave India a solid start in their T20 World Cup 2007 match against New Zealand. Chasing 190 to win, India raced to 76 runs off 5.5 overs. Sehwag blasted a 17-ball 40, while Gambhir completed his fifty later in the innings.

Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain. Both batters have now retired from all forms of cricket. Gambhir has joined politics and also works as a cricket expert while Sehwag also gives his views on cricket regularly.

Middle Order - Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik

MS Dhoni appeals during the T20 World Cup 2007 match between New Zealand and India.

Robin Uthappa failed to open his account in that game. Daniel Vettori dismissed him caught and bowled the second ball he faced. Captain MS Dhoni got run out after scoring 24 runs while Dinesh Karthik lost his wicket to Vettori after a 12-ball 17.

Uthappa and Karthik have not retired yet. Earlier this month, they were in action during IPL 2021. Dhoni has retired but is still playing in the IPL. He is currently with the Indian T20 World Cup squad as a team mentor.

All Rounders - Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan scored 11 runs in that T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were the two all-rounders in the Indian playing XI for the game in 2007. Neither of them could contribute much. While Pathan remained wicketless in his two overs, Singh returned with figures of 1/38 in his three-over spell. In the batting department, the two all-rounders managed a total of 16 runs.

Both players have retired from international cricket but are playing in overseas T20 leagues. Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were part of the India Legends team that won the Road Safety World Series 2021. Pathan also works as a cricket expert.

Bowlers - Ajit Agarkar, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and RP Singh

Sreesanth, RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar led the Indian pace attack in that match. Sreesanth recently returned to the cricket field while RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar have retired and are working as cricket experts. The three Indian pacers bowled 11 overs in that match and took only three wickets, with Singh bagging two of them.

Harbhajan Singh bowled a tidy spell of 2/24 in his four overs. Singh played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 earlier this month. While he is yet to call time on his playing career, Singh has worked as a commentator for multiple channels.

