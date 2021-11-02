T20 World Cup 2021: "Rohit Sharma was part of that discussion" - Vikram Rathour explains why Ishan Kishan opened against New Zealand

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has explained the rationale behind Ishan Kishan opening the batting ahead of Rohit Sharma in the team's must-win T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan had replaced the injured Surykumar Yadav in the lineup. But instead of playing in his place in the middle-order, Kishan was put at the top alongside KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma made way for him by dropping to No.3 followed by skipper Virat Kohli at No. 4. The move was unsuccessful as India could only make 110 in the first innings in Dubai and lost the match by 8 wickets.

Vikram Rathour pointed to Ishan Kishan's prior success in opening the batting and said the team didn't want to add another left-hander to the middle-order which already included Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Vikram Rathour also said the call was made by the entire team management together, which also included Rohit Sharma.

Vikram Rathour said:

"How things went was Surya had some back spasms the previous night so he was not fit enough to be in the playing 11. So the person coming in was of course Ishan and Ishan has done really well as an opener in IPL and in the past for the Indian team as well. And about who took the call, it's the whole management who sits together and discusses. And of course, Rohit is part of that group. So he was part of that discussion. It tactically made sense, having a left-hander upfront. We didn't want too many left-handers in the late middle-order with Ishan, Pant and Jadeja. So technically it made sense and he has batted well at the top of the order so that's why the decision was made."

Although most of Ishan Kishan's runs have come at the top of the order, the decision to break India's solid opening pair of Rahul and Rohit courted criticism from all corners.

There has been no official update on Surykumar Yadav's fitness and it remains to be seen how that development affects the batting order in India's next game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"I have already applied for the batting coach's job" - Vikram Rathour

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour also asked about his future with the Indian team, given how his contract is set to end after this tournament. He said his time with the side has been a "great learning experience" and revealed that he's re-applied for the role.

Vikram Rathour added:

"I thought this PC was for the World Cup but anyways I can answer this question. So the experience has been great, a great learning experience. It's great to work with a team of highly motivated and skillful players. So it's been a good experience. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach's job and if I get the job, there will be a lot of work to be done. We'll take it as it comes."

India is in a difficult situation in the tournament after two consecutive defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand. They will now have to win the remainder of matches and then hope for a couple of results to go their way to qualify for the semifinals.

