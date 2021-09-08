T20 World Cup 2021 schedule PDF download: Full match timings in IST and venue details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will kick off on October 17 in the Middle East. For the first time in the tournament's history, two countries will co-host the ICC T20 World Cup. Before this year, the ICC allotted all games of a T20 World Cup event to a single nation. This is also the first time that the United Arab Emirates and Oman will play host to matches of the mega event.

West Indies are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Maroon won the previous tournament played in 2016. New Zealand, India and England are among the top contenders to win the competition apart from the West Indies team.

There are 16 teams in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Eight teams - Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, England and West Indies - have already booked their spots in the Super 12 stage.

The other eight nations - Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Namibia, Holland and Oman - will participate in the Qualifying round. Four teams from the qualifying round will make it to the Super 12 stage.

A total of four venues will play host to the entire competition. Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Stadium, Oman Cricket Academy Ground and Sheikh Zayed Stadium are the four venues.

The start time for the afternoon games is 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM Local Time), while the evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local Time).

You can download the entire ICC T20 World Cup 2021 schedule PDF here.

The tournament will begin with a match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. The Super 12 stage will start on October 23 with a battle between Australia and South Africa.

India schedule for T20 World Cup and match timings in IST

Can India win the T20 World Cup?

The Indian cricket team is part of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two qualifiers will complete Group 2. Here is India's complete schedule for the T20 World Cup:

October 24: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

October 31: India vs New Zealand, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

November 3: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

November 5: India vs B1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Also Read

November 8: India vs A2, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Parimal Dagdee