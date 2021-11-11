T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand’s record chase over England and 5 other interesting facts

It was a sort of redemption moment for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final. They finally crossed the England hurdle without a tie, super-over or controversial rule.

Unlike the heartbreak of 2019, New Zealand kept things simple in Abu Dhabi, and got one run more than their opposition. In a match where fortunes oscillated wildly, New Zealand asserted their supremacy in the death overs to down the No.1-ranked T20I side and enter their first T20 World Cup final.

On that note, here are a few interesting stats from the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi.

#1 Captain Kane Williamson’s incredible feat

New Zealand have reached six finals of ICC tournaments, and Kane Williamson has led them to three of them. After the heartbreak in the 2019 ODI World Cup final, he led them to glory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India earlier this year. He has now led them to their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

In 2000, Stephen Fleming led New Zealand to their maiden ICC tournament win, beating India in the Champions Trophy final. Brendon McCullum led them in the 2009 Champions Trophy final and 2015 World Cup final, with New Zealand losing both times to Australia.

#2 New Zealand’s dream chase

The only time New Zealand chased above 140 in a T20 World Cup was against the Netherlands in the 2014 edition of the competition. The chase of 167 against England was steep, as New Zealand needed 57 runs off their last four overs.

That's the most any team has chased down in the last four overs to win a men’s T20Is, and New Zealand got home with six balls to spare. They scored 23 off Chris Jordan’s 17th over, 14 off Adil Rashid in the 18th and 20 off Chris Woakes in the penultimate over.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

57 - NZ v ENG at Abu Dhabi, today

56 - SCO v ZIM at Edinburgh, 2021

56 - AUS v PAK at Gros Islet, 2010



New Zealand won by an over remaining and Scotland won by 5 balls remaining.

#T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ Highest target chased down by a team in last 4 overs of a T20I match:-57 - NZ v ENG at Abu Dhabi, today56 - SCO v ZIM at Edinburgh, 202156 - AUS v PAK at Gros Islet, 2010New Zealand won by an over remaining and Scotland won by 5 balls remaining. Highest target chased down by a team in last 4 overs of a T20I match:-57 - NZ v ENG at Abu Dhabi, today56 - SCO v ZIM at Edinburgh, 202156 - AUS v PAK at Gros Islet, 2010New Zealand won by an over remaining and Scotland won by 5 balls remaining.#T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ

It was also the highest successful run chase in Abu Dhabi in T20Is.

#3 A rarity for six-hitting England

In the post-match presentation, Eoin Morgan said that England are a six-hitting side. But the fact they managed just four in their innings proved the surface was two-paced.

England’s first six came in the 16th over. For the first time in seven and a half years, England failed to hit a six inside 15 overs in a men’s T20I innings.

Sampath Bandarupalli @SampathStats



The last time England failed to hit a six inside the first 15 overs in T20Is was against the Netherlands in March 2014 (0 sixes in 17.4 overs that day). #ENGvNZ England had to wait for their first six today until the start of the 16th over.The last time England failed to hit a six inside the first 15 overs in T20Is was against the Netherlands in March 2014 (0 sixes in 17.4 overs that day). #T20WorldCup England had to wait for their first six today until the start of the 16th over.The last time England failed to hit a six inside the first 15 overs in T20Is was against the Netherlands in March 2014 (0 sixes in 17.4 overs that day). #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ

#4 New Zealand and England’s first

For the first time in their cricketing history, New Zealand won the semi-final of a T20 World Cup, while England lost one. Both have had exactly three appearances in the T20 World Cup semis.

England in T20 World Cup semi-finals

Beat Sri Lanka in 2010

Beat New Zealand in 2016

Lost to New Zealand in 2021

New Zealand in T20 World Cup semi-finals

Lost to Pakistan in 2007

Lost to England in 2016

Beat England in 2021

# 5 New Zealand and England's supremacy in powerplays

New Zealand’s bowling has been phenomenal in the first six overs in the entire tournament. They have gone at 5.89 an over, averaging 26.5. England are the only team that has done better than them in terms of economy rate in the powerplays this World Cup, going at 5.42 an over, averaging 12.2.

#6 Dawid Malan’s incredible New Zealand streak

Ranked No.2 in T20Is, Dawid Malan continued his love affair with New Zealand’s bowling, as he scored a 30-ball 41 against them.

His scores against New Zealand in T20Is are – 41 (40), 103* (51), 55 (34), 39 (29), 11 (13), 53 (36) and 59 (40).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

From seven innings against New Zealand, the 34-year-old batter now has 361 runs at an average of 60.2, striking at 155.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can Eoin Morgan's men win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes so far