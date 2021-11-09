T20 World Cup 2021: The best player from each team - Group 2

The Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is over, and in a matter of three games, we'll have the champions. Pakistan and New Zealand have qualified out of Group 2 to reach the semi-finals. They will take on Australia and England, respectively, for a place in the final.

In a group that was less competitive than Group 1, India will be disappointed to miss out on qualification. All they needed was a win in their two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, as the three other games were against modest opposition.

However, that didn't happen. Pakistan won the group by winning all five games, with New Zealand finishing second with four wins out of five. Nevertheless, there were a few players from all teams who impressed at the T20 World Cup 2021.

On that note, here is a look at the best player from each team in Group 2 of the tournament:

#1 Pakistan - Babar Azam

Pakistan vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam came into the T20 World Cup 2021 with intent, and that was evident from his very first game against India. The opener scored four fifties in five group-stage games to end up as the top scorer of the Super 12 stage.

Very rarely does a batter come along who is as effective in the red-ball format as he is in limited-overs. Thanks to his fabulous performances, Azam reclaimed his No.1 position in the T20Is. He is now in the top.ten in all formats; he's also No.1 in ODIs, while he's No.7 in Tests.

Babar Azam's tally of 264 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021 have come at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 128. With his opening partner Mohamed Rizwan also among the runs, Pakistan never looked in a spot of bother with quick wickets falling at the top.

#2 New Zealand - Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand's loss against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 tournament opener made fans wonder if the team will disappoint at the tournament. However, they have come back strongly, largely due to the exploits of their lead seamer Trent Boult.

The left-arm pacer has picked up 11 wickets in the tournament, at an impressive average of 10.45 and a strike rate of 10.73. Six of those scalps came in two must-win games against India and Afghanistan.

While Boult has never been a death-over specialist, he has improved in that regard this tournament. Across 19.4 overs in the T20 World Cup 2021, his economy is just under six runs per over.

