T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up Match 12: India vs England Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

India will begin their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a warm-up match against England on Monday, October 18 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Both India and England have formidable squads at their disposal. Despite it being a warm-up fixture, one can expect both sides to come out all guns blazing as they look to snare a win to get some momentum going into the T20 World Cup.

The Indian squad is a menacing one, filled with quality options in all departments. Their batters are in good nick and they will be pleased with the fact that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan found form in the Mumbai Indians' last league stage encounter.

The addition of Shardul Thakur has added a new dimension to the Virat Kohli-led side while the spin department has plenty of match-winners. Jasprit Bumrah will undoubtedly lead the pace attack comprising of Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Thakur.

The sole worry for India will be Hardik Pandya's fitness, with the all-rounder not having bowled a single ball in the UAE leg of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Nonetheless, India will definitely be favorites going into the T20 World Cup.

England, on the other hand, do have a few worries and will look to sort them out in the warm-up fixtures. The form of skipper Eoin Morgan, along with Liam Livingstone's poor showing in the UAE leg of the IPL, will be a major concern for them.

England will also be missing the services of some T20 juggernauts in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran. The onus will be on the rest of the squad to play in such a manner that England do not feel their loss.

India vs England Match Details

Match: India vs England, Match 12, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match.

Date: October 18, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

India vs England Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai has plenty on offer for the batters. In the previous warm-up matches played here, the batters have scored runs at will and the trend is expected to continue in this fixture as well.

India vs England Weather Forecast

Conditions will be hot and sweltering on Monday evening in Dubai. Temperatures will range from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius over the duration of the game.

India vs England Probable XIs

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Note: Being a warm-up fixture, all 15 members of the squad will have the chance to bat/bowl.

India vs England Match Prediction

The Indian players are in terrific form and have plenty of match practice from the IPL. Although England are a strong side and will certainly put up a fight, expect the Indians to emerge victorious in this contest.

India vs England Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

