T20 World Cup 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for in today's mega clash between Australia and England 

Australia are set to take on England at the T20 World Cup Down Under. The cricketing rivals will face each other in the 26th match of the tournament, with the MCG set to host the game.

They were the two favorites in the group to qualify for the next round going into the tournament. However, the situation has complicated itself with both teams registering one loss and one win from their two games.

They will have to be close to perfect in their remaining games to make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/3FjXiRj So many mouth-watering battles to look forward to at the MCG when Australia take on EnglandMore So many mouth-watering battles to look forward to at the MCG when Australia take on EnglandMore ➡️ bit.ly/3FjXiRj https://t.co/E7jAMBa0QV

Both teams always fight with great grit whenever they fight each other. Tonight's added weightage promises to make it an exciting contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the three top player battles from the high-octane T20 World Cup clash between Australia and England.

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Stoinis' showed his class as a hitter with the bat when he dismantled Sri Lanka with an 18-ball 58 (not out) knock in the last game. His 50 came in 17 balls (fastest by an Australian) and the middle-order batter will be important in the clash against England as well.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock from Marcus Stoinis - 59* in just 18 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes. The fastest Australian fifty and the 2nd joint fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup history.



Magnificent Stoinis on display! What a knock from Marcus Stoinis - 59* in just 18 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes. The fastest Australian fifty and the 2nd joint fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup history.Magnificent Stoinis on display! https://t.co/GgylBtzNDg

Stoinis was brilliant against Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the T20 specialist. He hit the bowler for 18 runs in five deliveries. It will be interesting to see what he does against Adil Rashid, the English spinner on Friday.

Rashid has the upper hand in the head-to-head contest. The spinner has dismissed Stoinis thrice. It will be a game of power hitting against foxy spin and fans will be entertained by the watch at the MCG.

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 3

England captain Jos Buttler is one of the best openers in the shortest version of the game. He is a destructive batter who can take the game away from the opposition on his day. Buttler has struggled to get going in this tournament (18 and zero). However, a big match against arch-rivals could be the gasoline Buttler needs to get going Down Under.

The hosts will be worried about Buttler's damaging impact and will want to send him back quickly. Josh Hazlewood is likely to be tasked the job of achieving this feat. The Aussie pacer has taken six wickets at a strike rate of 10 at the MCG. His fiery bowling against Buttler's destructive batting promises to be an exciting contest.

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australian opener David Warner is another batter who can win the game on his own. When the left-handed batter gets going, there is simply no stopping the Warner train. He will be up against England's Mark Wood, who enjoys taking the big scalps in important matches.

Like Buttler, Warner is yet to get going in this tournament, scoring only 16 runs so far. Wood is in fine form for the English team, picking up five wickets in two games.

Although the players are in contrasting form, Warner will want to use the big platform to announce his arrival at the World Cup. Wood's dangerous bowling against Warner's explosive batting will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes