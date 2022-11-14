T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during England's thrilling win in the final against Pakistan 

Courtesy of terrific bowling and a gallant batting effort by Ben Stokes, England beat Pakistan by five wickets and won the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

With this triumph, England have joined the West Indies as the only teams to have won the major World T20 silverware twice.

After opting to bowl first, the Jos Buttler-led unit restricted Pakistan to a below-par score of 137/8 in the first innings. Sam Curran (3/12) and Adil Rashid (2/22) were the two stars with the ball for England. Only four Pakistani batters managed to reach a double-digit score, with Shan Masood top-scoring with a 28-ball 38.

In reply, the Pakistani pacers gave England a run for their money in the chase of 139. They reduced England to 84/4 in 12.3 overs. However, Ben Stokes, who registered his maiden T20I fifty, stuck at one end and took his team over the line. He scored a valiant 49-ball 52* which comprised five boundaries and a solitary six.

The entertaining final clash between Pakistan and England saw a slew of records broken. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#1 Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan's leading T20I wicket-taker

Shadab Khan bowled four economical overs in the final

In the final on Sunday, Shadab Khan achieved a major landmark of his T20I career as he became the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the shortest format.

Shadab's wicket of Harry Brook in the 13th over was his 98th T20I scalp for Pakistan, surpassing former skipper Shahid Afridi's record of 97 wickets.

While Afridi took his 97 wickets in 98 matches, Shadab got to 98 in just 84 T20I games.

#2 England becomes first-ever team to hold both 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup simultaneously

England are now the reigning world champions in both T20I and ODI format

Team England have been a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket for some time now, having been re-invigorated post the 2015 World Cup.

The English team, who have reached at least the semi-finals of all the last five ICC events, scripted history by clinching their second T20 World Cup.

Following their triumph in Australia, the Jos Buttler-led unit have now become the first-ever team to hold both the T20I and ODI World Cup trophies at the same time in men's cricket.

England won the ODI World Cup crown back in 2019 after defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final. That win came under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, who retired a few months earlier in the year. Now, they have won the T20 World Cup under Jos Buttler's leadership.

#3 Sam Curran becomes the youngest player to win Man of the Tournament award in men's World Cups

Sam Curran won both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament award

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran had an outstanding campaign for England where he bagged 13 wickets in six matches at an immaculate average of under 11.4. His consistent performances throughout the course of the T20 World Cup earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

At the age of 24 years and 163 days, Curran has now become the youngest-ever to win the prestigious 'Player of the Tournament' award at any men's World Cup.

The previous record was set by Australia's Mitchell Starc who, at the age of 25 years and 58 days old, was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Apart from this, since the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 (known earlier as World T20), Curran is the first-ever player to bag the 'Player of the Tournament' award in his debut T20 World Cup campaign. The Northampton-born seamer missed last year's edition of the tournament due to a lower back injury.

