T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that Jos Buttler and Alex Hales broke during their superlative unbeaten 170-run partnership against India 

On the back of a historic batting display by Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, England managed to eliminate India from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and book their place in the final against Pakistan. The Jos Buttler-led unit trounced the Men in Blue by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

After being asked to bat first, India managed to post a modest score of 168/6 on the board thanks to a late blitz by Hardik Pandya (63 off 33).

In reply, Buttler and Hales made a mockery of the target and thrashed the hapless Indian bowlers with utmost ease, asserting their dominance right from the onset.

With the help of nine fours and three sixes, Buttler remained unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls, whereas Player of the Match Hales smashed 86* off 47 deliveries. His knock was laced with four fours and seven sixes.

They began the chase with a boundary on the first ball and finished with a six on the final ball of the 16th over, making a statement ahead of their title clash against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

The unbeaten 170-run partnership between Hales and Buttler broke several records in the shortest format.

Let's take a look at three of those records that were shattered during their special stand in the second semi-final between India and England.

#3 First instance where both openers score more than 80 runs in a single Men's T20 World Cup match

A rather unique feat that transpired during England's famous win over India was that the match produced the very first instance where both openers of a team scored 80-plus runs in a single Men's T20 World Cup game.

As mentioned above, Hales played a special knock of 47-ball 86* while Buttler finished the game with a six and took his individual score to 49-ball 80*.

#2 Hales and Buttler's partnership helps England achieve the highest-ever team run rate in a T20 World Cup knockout game

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

The duo of Hales and Buttler struck at a rate of 10.625 runs per over during their partnership of 170*. As they were the only two batters who batted throughout the England innings, their run rate is now the highest ever by any side in a T20 World Cup knockout fixture.

The previous highest team run rate during a T20 World Cup knockout game was held by West Indies, who struck at a rate of 10.25 during their semi-final bout against Australia in 2012.

#1 The 170-run partnership between Hales and Buttler is now the highest for any wicket in a T20 World Cup

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Another significant milestone that Hales and Buttler's partnership helped them achieve is that their unbeaten stand of 170 is now the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in a T20 World Cup game.

The record of 166 runs between Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara stood for 12 years before Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa surpassed it by two runs against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage earlier in the tournament.

However, De Kock and Rossouw’s stay at the top lasted just two weeks.

Moreover, the 170-run opening stand is also now the second-highest in the all-time list of English partnerships in Men’s T20Is. Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan’s 182-run stand against New Zealand in Napier in 2019 remains the highest.

