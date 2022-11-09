T20 World Cup 2022: 5 takeaways from India's 71-run win over Zimbabwe

Team India topped Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday, November 6. India had already qualified for the semi-finals following the Netherlands' shock win over South Africa earlier in the day.

However, the Men in Blue ensured that there was no room for complacency as they aced all three departments and faced no hiccups in overcoming the Zimbabwean challenge.

India won the toss and decided to bat first at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They overcame the early loss of skipper Rohit Sharma through a vital 60-run partnership between Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul. However, it was Suryakumar Yadav who once again proved to be the X-factor as he scored yet another swashbuckling half-century (61*off 25 balls) to provide the final flourish. India ultimately posted a highly-competitive 186-5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe were never really in the game as the Indian pacers reduced them to 36 for five in 7.3 overs. Sikandar Raza (34 off 24) and Ryan Burl (35 off 22) did try to show some fight, but it was a case of too little, too late as veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets to ensure India won the game by a massive margin.

On that note, here are five takeaways from India's big win over Zimbabwe.

#1 Suryakumar, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli continue their scintillating form

Newly crowned No.1-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar maintained his blazing form as he tormented the Zimbabwean bowling line-up with his 360-degree range of strokeplay.

The Mumbai lad hit six boundaries and four maximums in a skillfully crafted knock, manipulating the field brilliantly.

Kohli, who had just turned 34 on the eve of the match, continued his tremendous form with a short yet effective knock. Scoring 26 runs off 25 balls, the former skipper looked set for another big score before being dismissed by Sean Williams while playing an uncharacteristically loose shot.

Rahul, meanwhile, has overcome his initial slump with two back-to-back fifties against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The opener played a composed knock. He started slowly, seeing off the new ball, and then accelerated, scoring 51 runs off 35 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

The trio will look to continue their red-hot form when India face England in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10.

#2 Indian pacers breathe fire

The Indian seamers had been taken to the cleaners by Bangladeshi opener Litton Das in the previous match. However, in this match, the Indian pacers made amends in some style as they produced a quality exhibition of fast bowling.

Indian fast bowlers namely Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, picked up a total of six wickets amongst themselves, giving away only a combined total of 50 runs.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too shrugged off his disappointing performance with the ball against Bangladesh by delivering a quality spell of spin bowling, claiming three wickets for a mere 22 runs from four overs. In his spell, he cleaned up the dangerous-looking Ryan Burl.

The Indian pacers will have to bring their A-game to the semi-finals as they are set to face a strong English batting line-up.

#3 Rohit Sharma's woes with the bat continue

Rohit Sharma has struggled so far in the World Cup. [Pic Credit - ICC]

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's poor tournament continued as he suffered yet another early dismissal. He got out playing his favorite pull shot against Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani. Barring a half-century against minnows Netherlands, the Indian skipper has had scores of four, 15, two, and 15 against Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Rohit will take heart from the fact that he looked in good nick against Zimbabwe as he was timing the ball a lot better during his short stay at the crease. His form will be crucial for India as the competition enters the business end.

#4 No fixed in-form wicketkeeper-batter for India

Rishabh Pant got out cheaply against Zimbabwe. [Pic Credit - ICC]

Team India replaced Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant for the fixture against Zimbabwe. Pant failed to make an impact as he scored only three off five balls, falling to Craig Ervine who was aided by Burl who took an extraordinary catch at long-on.

Karthik has also struggled at the T20 World Cup, unable to replicate the form which resulted in his fairytale comeback into the India side. The veteran keeper-batter has had scores of one, six, and seven against Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh, respectively.

Apart from worries regarding form, the Indian management is faced with the conundrum of deciding which keeper to pick in the semi-final. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid will be looking to fix this piece of the jigsaw puzzle against England.

#5 Axar Patel's worrying performances with both the bat and ball

Axar Patel has had a forgettable tournament with both bat and all. [Pic Credit - Akshar Patel]

Axar Patel has not been at his best in this World T20. The Indian all-rounder has failed to make an impact with both the ball and bat. Picked ahead of ace leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar had yet another poor outing as he conceded 40 runs in his 3.2 overs, picking up only the final wicket of tail-ender Tendai Chatara.

Apart from the match against the Netherlands, the Indian off-spinner has conceded a combined total of 67 runs in 5.2 overs against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, picking up just the solitary wicket.

On the batting front, Axar has not delivered as he has scores of two and seven against Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. Team India must consider picking Chahal over Axar in the semi-final contest against England, as the leggie has a decent record against the Englishman in T20Is.

All in all, India will look to address the few areas of concern that prevail and continue their winning momentum as they strive to end the nation's 15-year-long wait for a World T20 title.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Should India mantain the same playing XI in the semi-finals against England? Yes No 0 votes