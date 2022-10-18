T20 World Cup 2022: Full list of coaches and support staff members for all 16 teams

The T20 World Cup 2022 has begun in Australia. The first four matches have already been played, with Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland, and Zimbabwe registering wins against Sri Lanka, UAE, West Indies, and Ireland, respectively.

The mega event will continue over the next few weeks, with one team to emerge as the T20 World Cup 2022 champions on November 13. All 16 countries have announced their squads for the competition. Apart from the players, the list of coaches and support staff members also features some big names.

Here is the complete list of head coaches and support staff members for all 16 teams in the T20 World Cup 2022.

#1 India

Rahul Dravid is India's head coach for the T20 World Cup 2022. He is a former Indian captain. Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup 2021.

Support Staff Members: Paras Mhambrey (Bowling coach), Vikram Rathour (Batting coach), T Dilip (Fielding coach), Nitin Patel (Physio) and Soham Desai (Strength and conditioning trainer).

#2 Australia

Andrew McDonald is the head coach of defending champions Australia. He is a former Australian all-rounder.

Support Staff Members: Daniel Vettori (Assistant coach), Andre Borovec (Assistant coach), Michael Di Venuto (Batting coach), Nick Jones (Physio) and Mary Spillane (Psychologist).

#3 New Zealand

Gary Stead is the head coach of New Zealand for the T20 World Cup 2022. He is a former Kiwi cricketer who has played five Tests.

Support Staff Members: Luke Wright (Assistant coach), Dion Ebrahim (Assistant coach), Dean Brownlie (Batting coach), Graeme Aldridge (Bowling coach), Shane Jurgensen (Bowling coach) and Luke Ronchi (Batting coach).

#4 England

Matthew Mott is the head coach of England for the T20 World Cup 2022. He is a former first-class player who represented Queensland and Victoria.

Support Staff members: Richard Dawson (Assistant coach), Carl Hopkinson (Assistant coach), Michael Hussey (Consultant) and David Saker (Consultant).

#5 Afghanistan

Jonathan Trott is Afghanistan's head coach for the T20 World Cup 2022. The former England batter played 52 Tests and 68 ODIs in his career.

Support Staff Members: Nawroz Mangal (Batting coach), Umar Gul (Bowling coach), Raees Ahmadzai (Assistant coach) and Ryan Maron (Fielding coach).

#6 Bangladesh

Bangladesh do not have a head coach for the T20 World Cup 2022. Former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram is the team's technical consultant.

Support Staff Members: Jamie Siddons (Batting coach), Allan Donald (Bowling coach), Rangana Herath (Spin-bowling coach) and Shane McDermott (Fielding coach).

#7 Pakistan

Saqlin Mushtaq is the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. He is a former Pakistan spinner, who played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs for the Men in Green.

Support Staff Members: Matthew Hayden (Mentor), Shahid Aslam (Assistant coach), Mohammad Yousuf (Batting coach), Shaun Tait (Bowling coach) and Abdul Majeed (Fielding coach).

#8 South Africa

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher is the head coach of the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2022. He played 147 Test matches, 25 T20Is and 295 ODIs for South Africa.

Support Staff Members: Justin Sammons (Batting coach), Charl Langveldt (Bowling coach) and Justin Ontong (Fielding coach).

#9 Ireland

Ireland are one of the eight teams competing in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Former South African batter Heinrich Malan is their head coach.

Support Staff Members: Nathan Hauritz (Spin-bowling coach), Ryan Eagleson (Fast-bowling coach) and Gary Wilson (Batting and wicketkeeping coach).

#10 Namibia

The head coach of Namibia for the T20 World Cup 2022 is Pierre de Bruyn. The South Africa-based player played 91 first-class matches and 108 List-A games in his career.

Support Staff Members: Albie Morkel (Assistant coach), Morne Morkel (Bowling consultant), Richard das Neves (Assistant coach).

#11 Netherlands

Ryan Cook is the head coach of the Netherlands. He did not play international or domestic cricket, but was once a fielding consultant for Bangladesh.

Support Staff Members: Peter Borren (Assistant coach), Gary Kirsten (Batting consultant) and Dan Christian (Consultant).

#12 Scotland

Shane Burger is the head of Scotland's coaching staff for this year's T20 World Cup. Born in South Africa, Burger played as a fast bowler for the Lions.

Support Staff Members: Craig Wright (Assistat and Fast-bowling coach).

#13 Sri Lanka

Chris Silverwood is the head coach of the Sri Lankan team. He is a former England pacer who played six Tests and seven ODIs.

Support Staff Members: Naveed Nawaz (Assistant coach), Mahela Jayawardene (Consultant coach), Piyal Wijatunge (Spin-bowling coach), Lasith Malinga (Fast-bowling coach) and Anton Roux (Fielding coach).

#14 UAE

Robin Singh is the Director of Cricket and head coach of the UAE team. He is a former Indian cricketer who played one Test and 136 ODI matches.

Support Staff Members: Najeeb Amar (Assistant coach).

#15 West Indies

Phil Simmons is the head coach of two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies. He played 26 Tests and 143 ODIs for the Windies.

Support Staff Members: Trevor Penney (Assistant coach), Monty Desai (Batting coach), Roddy Estwick (Bowling coach) and Rayon Griffith (Fielding coach).

#16 Zimbabwe

David Houghton is Zimbabwe's head coach for the T20 World Cup 2022. He represented Zimbabwe in 22 Tests and 63 ODIs.

Support Staff Members: Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant coach), Steven Kirby (Bowling coach) and Shepherd Makunura (Fielding coach).

