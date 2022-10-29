T20 World Cup 2022: Top 3 batting performances from Week 1 of the Super 12s

The opening week of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has come to an end. The highly anticipated eighth edition of the tournament saw some incredible matches, with a few underdog teams shocking bigger nations.

However, the most disappointing aspect of the tournament so far has been the uninvited rain, which has played spoilsport and canceled as many as four of the 14 games in the first week.

The opening seven days had some exhilarating batting performances. The pitches in Australia have been good for the batters on a number of occasions and fans have already witnessed some high-scoring encounters.

In a total of ten completed fixtures in the first week, as many as 2,837 runs have been scored by the twelve nations together.

Let's take a look at the three best batting performances from Week 1 of the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Note: Only games from Match 13 (AUS vs NZ) to Match 26 (AUS vs ENG) of the tournament have been taken into consideration.

#3 Rilee Rossouw - 109 off 56 vs Bangladesh

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Following his 48-ball 100* in the third game of the T20I series against India earlier this month, Rilee Rossouw played his first innings in of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh.

The southpaw seemed to have carried on the momentum from the hundred in India as he proved unstoppable for the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Opting to bat first, South Africa endured a dodgy start, losing their skipper Temba Bavuna in the first over itself. This led Rossouw to the crease, and with Quinton de Kock for company, he knocked the stuffing out of the Bangladesh bowlers who were carted all around the park.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda for Rilee Rossouw!



Consecutive T20I centuries for the South Africa batter!



Outstanding innings!



#SAvBAN #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter for Rilee Rossouw!Consecutive T20I centuries for the South Africa batter!Outstanding innings! 💯 for Rilee Rossouw! 💥Consecutive T20I centuries for the South Africa batter! 🔥Outstanding innings! 👏#SAvBAN #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/0Zlx9Om7u9

The clouds that burst earlier in the day halting play twice gracefully cleared the way for Rossouw to do his thing at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 33-year-old hit seven boundaries and as many as eight sixes en route to his fabulous 109 off 56. His knock effectively shut Bangladesh out of the contest even before they walked out to bat.

De Kock, who struck at a rate of 165.8, scored 63 off 38. He was the perfect foil for Rossouw as the pair stitched a fabulous 168-run partnership for the second wicket off 81 deliveries.

Despite Bangladesh pulling things back in the death overs and leaking just 29 runs in the last five, South Africa posted a giant total of 205-5 in their 20 overs.

With Anrich Nortje (4/10) and Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) taking seven wickets between them, Bangladesh were bundled out for just 101 runs, losing the game by a massive margin of 104 runs.

#2 Devon Conway - 92* off 58 vs Australia

Australia v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

In the opening game of the Super 12s between New Zealand and Australia, Devon Conway made a blazing start to the main tournament, registering a great 58-ball 92*.

After Finn Allen provided New Zealand with a quick-fire start, Conway held one end and cast aside a potent Aussie bowling attack. Keeping the scoreboard ticking, the left-hander played a perfect knock. He assisted Allen in his mayhem, provided impetus in the middle overs, and then finished the innings off strongly alongside Jimmy Neesham.

The main highlight of his innings was how masterfully Conway tackled Aussie spinner Adam Zampa, the T20 specialist. Where the other Kiwi batters struck just seven runs in as many balls from Zampa, Conway hit the bowler for 32 runs from 17 deliveries.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#AUSvNZ #CricketTwitter Devon Conway displayed a batting masterclass against Australia 🫡 Devon Conway displayed a batting masterclass against Australia 🫡#AUSvNZ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ENATpbVMax

Conway's special innings, which featured seven boundaries and a couple of sixes, propelled New Zealand's score to 200/3 - their highest T20 World Cup score so far.

In response, the Australian batters just didn't turn up as they were restricted to 111/10 in 17.1 overs. Both Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece.

#1 Virat Kohli - 82* off 53 vs Pakistan

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

In what was probably the best T20 innings of his career, Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass and guided India to a historic win against Pakistan in their opening clash of the tournament on October 23. In front of more than 90,000 riveted spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Kohli came up with a knock for the ages.

The high-octane match between the two bitter rivals was undoubtedly one of the best cricket matches in recent memory.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India restricted Pakistan to 159-8 as Shan Masood (52* off 42) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 34) scored in the fifties. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were the pick of the bowlers for India, managing three wickets each.

Chasing a modest total of 160 on a pitch that had an ample amount of help for the quick bowlers, India endured a worrying start. Their top order collapsed like a pack of cards, leaving the side reeling at 31-4.

Alongside Hardik Pandya, Kohli was tasked with rebuilding the Indian innings to get his side back in the game. He did more than just that. Holding fort for his nation under the burden of the hopes of nearly a billion fans, Kohli played a sumptuous knock of 82* from 53 balls.

He expertly controlled the pace of his innings, scoring his first 50 runs off 43 balls before going into beast mode and scoring his next 33 runs off only 10 balls. In the final few overs, Pandya struggled to pick up the pace but Kohli took command of the opposition bowlers and played some incredible strokes.

The former Indian skipper remained unbeaten till the end and saw his side script a remarkable win on the last ball of the innings.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes