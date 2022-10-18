T20 World Cup 2022: Top 3 players who aren't part of their respective side due to lack of form 

The preliminary round of the T20 World Cup 2022 got underway on Sunday, October 16, when underdog Namibia stunned Sri Lanka with a massive victory in a Group A clash.

While a total of eight nations are battling out in Round 1 to qualify for the Super 12 stage, the main tournament will commence on October 22. The opening Super 12 clash is scheduled to take place between Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

Every player dreams of taking part in a marquee event like the T20 World Cup. However, some notable players will miss this edition of the showpiece event for a variety of reasons. While injuries are the main cause, there are other factors, such as players who have been sidelined due to poor performances.

A team can only pick a limited number of players and due to the combination requirements, some cricketers have been excluded from the mega event.

On that note, here are the top three players who aren't part of their respective sides due to lack of form with them.

#3 Jason Roy (England)

England v South Africa - 2nd Vitality IT20

Jason Roy has been one of the key members of England's white-ball lineup since they adopted an attacking brand of cricket post the 2015 World Cup.

However, a prolonged period of a barren run with the bat saw Roy getting dropped from England's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Roy, who has more than 175 international caps for England so far, has struggled for form this year. In the 11 T20Is he has played in 2022, the right-handed opener has scored only 206 runs at an average of 18.9, striking at a rate of just above 104.

England have replaced Roy with another explosive batter in Phil Salt, who enjoyed a successful run in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan a few weeks back.

The Jos Buttler-led unit also brought back the experience of Alex Hales, who made a return to international cricket after a two-and-a-half year hiatus.

#2 Mahmudullah (Bangladesh)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

It came as a huge shocker for everyone when Bangladesh axed former skipper Mahmudullah from the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

With over 380 international appearances for Bangladesh across formats in his career so far, Mahmudullah has been a great servant to his nation over the years.

However, owing to his poor form of late, Bangladesh decided to move on from the 36-year old. Instead, they went with a young middle-order, including Yasir Ali and Afif Hossain.

Amassing 151 runs in eight T20I innings this year, Mahmudullah has averaged just 18.8 and has struck at a rate of 110.

#1 Andre Russell (West Indies)

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 20

The biggest takeaway from the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad was that the two-time champions are moving away from their golden generation.

While legendary players including Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have already retired, the West Indian management took a big step when they dropped Andre Russell. Despite being available for selection, Russell failed to make it to the 15-member Caribbean squad.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#westindies #cricket #t20worldcup2022 West Indies announce their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 🏏 West Indies announce their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 🏏#westindies #cricket #t20worldcup2022 https://t.co/8wlF0XjESH

While Russell's striking abilities are second to none, lead selector Desmond Haynes declared that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder was dropped from the team on account of failing to make a mark in franchise cricket in the past one year.

Russell had a disappointing T20 World Cup in the UAE, having averaged just 6.25 with the bat.

The Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder also fared poorly in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. Russell managed to score a mere 119 runs in 10 CPL matches.

Despite Russell missing out, West Indies have a slew of all-round options in the squad in Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and the uncapped Raymon Reifer.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes