T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Top 10 moments from the tournament

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 concluded with England beating Pakistan by five wickets in a low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

Bowling first after winning the toss, England’s bowlers, Sam Curran (3/12) in particular excelled and restricted Pakistan to 137/8. Ben Stokes (52* off 49) then played another special knock in a World Cup final to lift his team to glory.

While the final was a relatively one-sided affair since Pakistan’s batters fail to come to the party, the World Cup itself produced some high-quality cricket and a number of upsets. The much-hyped marquee clash between India and Pakistan, which was played in front of a packed MCG, exceeded expectations, with the Men in Blue emerging winners by four wickets thanks to Virat Kohli’s brilliance.

Among the unexpected results, Namibia got the better of Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 opener. Scotland and Ireland chipped in, hammering West Indies by 42 runs and nine wickets, respectively. In the Super 12 round, Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan by one run, Ireland beat England by five runs, while South Africa choked against the Netherlands and crashed out of the tournament following a 13-run loss.

Significantly, unlike the previous T20 World Cup edition in the UAE last year, the toss did not have a major bearing on the result. Teams got a fair chance to ply their trade, whether batting first or second.

With the curtains coming down on the T20 World Cup 2022, we look back at the top 10 moments from the marquee ICC event.

#10 Ireland’s emotional celebrations after their triumph over England

Ireland registered a famous five-run win (via the D/L method) over England in the Super 12 clash at the MCG.

Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front with 62 off 47 as his team put up 157, batting first. Joshua Little then dismissed England captain Jos Buttler (0) and Alex Hales (seven) in his first spell.

England were struggling at 105/5 after 14.3 overs when no further play was possible due to rain. Ireland were declared winners and their players celebrated in an emotional fashion, sharing the moment with family and fans.

#9 Shaheen Afridi’s brute to Alex Hales

Shaheen Afridi’s T20 World Cup 2022 journey came to a painful end as he had to hobble off in the final, unable to complete his bowling quota.

However, he gave Pakistan some early hope in their defense, knocking over Hales (one) with an exceptional delivery.

The left-arm seamer got a delivery on good length to shape back sharply from over the wicket. Hales looked to slash the ball across the line but was completely beaten by pace and moment. He could only hear the sound of the ball crashing into the stumps.

#8 Kagiso Rabada’s forward-diving catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya

Kagiso Rabada had a mixed time with the ball at the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, he was very good in the field. He pulled off one of the catches of the tournament in South Africa’s Super 12 encounter against India in Perth.

India were in deep trouble at 42/4 after deciding to bat first in the game. Rabada’s catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya off Lungi Ngidi’s bowling saw them crumble further to 49/5.

Pandya rolled his wrists on a pull and the ball was dying on Rabada, stationed at fine leg. However, he judged the catch brilliantly and dived forward to complete an exceptional fielding effort.

#7 KL Rahul’s direct hit to run-out Litton Das

Team India opener KL Rahul scored two fifties in the T20 World Cup 2022. But he will be remembered more for the run-out of Litton Das in the Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

Chasing 185, which was later revised to 151 in 16 overs due to rain, Bangladesh seemed to be cruising at 68/1.

In the eighth over, Das (60 off 27) pushed a delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin to deep midwicket and came back for a second run. He slipped while turning and Rahul hit the bullseye.

Despite a desperate dive, Das was well short of the crease. Bangladesh faltered after Das’ exit and India registered a close win.

#6 Zimbabwe pull off a 1-run win over Pakistan

Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling one-run win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash in Perth. Chasing 131, Pakistan needed three runs off the last ball.

Afridi slammed a full delivery from Brad Evans to long-on. He struggled with his running and fell short of completing the second run, which would have tied the game.

Sikandar Raza sent in an accurate throw, but keeper Regis Chakabva fumbled the ball. Luckily for him, he recovered in time and dislodged the bails, with Afridi still out of the crease.

The wicket set off wild celebrations among the Zimbabwean camp and understandably so.

#5 Roelof van der Merwe’s brilliant running catch

South Africa stumbled to 90/4 in their chase of 159 against the Netherlands in the last Super 12 match for both teams. With David Miller at the crease, the Proteas would have been confident of getting past the Dutch total.

In the 16th over of the chase, Miller top-edged a pull off Brandon Glover. Roelof van der Merwe, who had represented South Africa earlier in his career, ran back from backward square leg.

He kept his eyes on the ball, stretched full length to the left, and put in a slide to complete a magnificent catch. Following Miller’s dismissal, the Proteas stumbled to 145/8 and crashed out of the World Cup.

#4 Sensational Glenn Phillips’ stunning catch

Before his terrific hundred against Sri Lanka, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips made his presence felt with a stunning catch in the opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Kiwis dominated the game to register a memorable 89-run triumph in Sydney.

Phillips’ catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis was one of the highlights of New Zealand’s brilliance on the day. In the ninth over, Stoinis chipped a ball from Mitchell Santner while attempting an inside-out stroke.

Even as Phillips was running towards the ball from sweeper, it seemed Stoinis would be safe. However, the fielder lunged at the ball and grabbed it with both hands before it could hit the ground.

#3 Suryakumar’s outrageous sixes against Zimbabwe

Suryakumar Yadav played some exceptional strokes during a memorable T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

However, he hit two somewhat outrageous sixes. even by his lofty, standards, in the last over of India’s innings against Zimbabwe in Melbourne.

Richard Ngarava bowled a full toss outside off the third ball of the 20th over. Suryakumar nonchalantly went down on his knee and guided the delivery over deep backward square leg.

The last ball of the over was a similar delivery and Suryakumar brought out a scoop and sent the ball over the ropes even while losing balance at the end.

#2 Virat Kohli's iconic sixes off Haris Rauf

Pakistan had the upper hand in their defense of 159 against India at the MCG for the most part. Heading into the last two overs of the match, the Men in Blue needed 31.

Pakistan would have backed Haris Rauf to send down an economical over. He didn't do much wrong but still ended up conceding two sixes as Kohli's genius came to the fore.

The penultimate ball of the over was a slower short ball, which Kohli thumped over the bowler’s head for a maximum. The last delivery of the over was flicked over fine leg with nonchalant ease.

India had momentum going into the last over and scored the 16 runs needed for a memorable win as Mohammad Nawaz found the pressure too much to handle.

#1 Ben Stokes’ winning roar

Barring an unbeaten 46 against Sri Lanka in a must-win Super 12 clash, England all-rounder Stokes did not do much with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2022. That was because he had reserved his best for the end.

Chasing 138 in the summit clash against Pakistan, England stumbled to 45/3. Stokes, however, displayed monk-like patience and held the innings together. He was there till the end to take the team past the winning line. Deservedly, he hit the run that confirmed England as T20 world champions.

A single off Mohammad Wasim punched towards mid-wicket was followed by a roar, that of a champ. And then the party began in the England camp!

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 controversies from the tournament

Poll : 0 votes