T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 controversies from the tournament 

The T20 World Cup 2022 drew to a close with England defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

The Englishmen came up with a clinical performance to dash Pakistan’s hopes of lifting the title for the second time. Bowling first after winning the toss, England held Pakistan to 137/8. Their batters then chased down the target in 19 overs to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy.

Following their triumph on Sunday, England now hold both the ODI and T20I world titles in white-ball cricket. They won the 50-over World Cup at home in 2019. England have also become the second team to win two T20 World Cup titles, with West Indies being the first.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will be remembered as a tournament of upsets. Namibia set the tone by stunning Sri Lanka in the opener. Subsequently, Scotland and Ireland hammered West Indies, Ireland also got the better of England, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan, while Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup.

At the same time, the T20 World Cup 2022 had its fair share of controversies as well. In this feature, we recap five instances when the tournament did not make news for the right reasons.

#1 The no-ball drama in India vs Pakistan MCG epic

Was that a no-ball or not?

India and Pakistan arguably featured in the match of the tournament when they clashed in Melbourne on October 23. However, the game was not without its controversial moments. In a pulsating finish, India needed 16 off the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The fourth ball of the over was a high full-toss, which Virat Kohli dispatched for a six. Immediately after smacking the loose delivery, the batter looked towards the square leg umpire, hinting that the ball was too high. The umpire signaled a no-ball for height, which did not please the Pakistan players.

Surprisingly, the on-field umpires did not check with the third umpire, which is usually the standard procedure. Opinions were divided over the decision and a number of Pakistan fans expressed their frustration on social media. Kohli was bowled off the free-hit delivery, but the ball ricocheted off the stumps and India ran three! Eventually, the Men in Blue won the humdinger off the last ball.

#2 Virat Kohli in fake fielding row

Virat Kohli was also embroiled in a fake fielding row.

Kohli was the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was also the leading controversy maker. After the Super 12 game between India and Bangladesh, Nurul Hasan accused Kohli of “fake fielding” and claimed Bangladesh should have been given five runs as a penalty - the same margin of runs by which they lost the match via the D/L method.

Speaking at a post-match conference, Hasan commented:

“There was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come.”

The Bangladesh keeper-batter was referring to an incident in the seventh over of their innings when Kohli feigned a relay throw even as Arshdeep Singh was throwing the ball from the deep. Kohli’s act went unnoticed as neither the umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, nor the batters - Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto - spotted it.

Earlier in the match, Kohli was also criticized for pushing the umpires to declare a no-ball while he was batting.

#3 Were Bangladesh unhappy to resume the match against India?

What was that conversation all about?

Fake fielding was not the only controversy during the India versus Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 clash. After rain interrupted play during the game, it appeared as if Bangladesh were unhappy to resume batting as the conditions seemed wet.

A conversation between captain Shakib Al Hasan and the on-field umpires also went viral. From the looks of it, he did not seem too happy to resume the match.

When the game did restart, Bangladesh, who were in a dominant position, lost their way and ended up losing the match by a slender margin. Their well-set opener Litton Das slipped twice while running between wickets and was eventually run out by a direct hit from KL Rahul.

Bangladesh fans were clearly unhappy with how things panned out. In the post-match conference, though, Shakib clarified that his team had no hesitation in resuming the match, even pointing out that the fielding side were at a greater disadvantage due to wet conditions.

#4 Shakib’s controversial lbw dismissal against Pakistan

Did the bat hit the ball or the ground? The third umpire felt the latter.

Shakib and controversies went hand-in-hand during the T20 World Cup 2022. In the final Super 12 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was a virtual quarter-final, the Bangladesh skipper was adjudged lbw in a rather bizarre manner.

Bangladesh batted first in the game and Shakib was adjudged lbw to Shadab Khan for a golden duck in the 11th over. The left-hander went down the track but was hit on the boot. The batter immediately reviewed the on-field call.

Replays showed the ball close to the bat. There was a spike as well on UltraEdge. However, the bat appeared to be hitting the ground as well and it was difficult to decipher whether the sound was of the bat hitting the ball or the ground.

The third umpire, however, concluded that Shakib had not edged the ball and the on-field call of lbw stayed. A dejected Shakib had no option but to take the long walk back.

#5 Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest over sexual assault allegations

Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka. Pic: Getty Images

The T20 World Cup 2022 saw controversy not just on the field, but off it as well. In a shocking development, Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested from a team hotel in Sydney on November 6 on charges of sexual assault.

Cops revealed that the cricketer had been held following an investigation into reports that a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay. An official New South Wales police statement said:

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022."

Gunathilaka played the first match for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was dismissed for a duck against Namibia and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Following his arrest, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended him from all forms of the game with immediate effect.

