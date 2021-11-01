T20 World Cup, England vs Sri Lanka: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

England and Sri Lanka face-off in what happens to be a survival game for the latter in the T20 World Cup. With England already one foot into the semifinals, the side will look to consolidate their position further in the tournament.

Both teams have batters who are proven matchwinners and will look to flex their muscles to get their teams off to great starts. While Eoin Morgan's men have been largely consistent, the island nation will look to dish out an impressive performance.

Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup clash on Monday (November 1), we take a shot at predicting the top run-scorers.

#3 Jos Buttler: England's T20 World Cup's explosive opener

Jos Buttler's 32-ball-71* against Australia was an indication of the damage he can inflict if he gets going early on. His knock, studded with five fours and as many sixes saw the chase of 125 look ridiculously easy.

Buttler will be eager to extend the run count when he walks out to face Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

#2 Charith Aslanka

Charith Asalanka has racked up 142 runs from six matches at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 142.00 in the T20 World Cup so far. His stable technique and mature approach has quickly made him SL's most dependable middle-order bat.

He will be key if SL intends to stay alive in this edition of the World Cup and that makes him a prime choice for us to score the most runs.

#1 Jason Roy

Jason Roy missed out on a solid opportunity to make big runs in the tussle against Australia, scoring 22 off 20 balls.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prior to that innings, he blitzed to a 38-ball-61 against Bangladesh. Roy will look to complement Buttler as they take on an erratic SL pace unit in their third game of the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jason Roy score a 50? Yes No 5 votes so far