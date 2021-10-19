T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match 14: India vs Australia Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

India will face off against Australia in the 14th warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 20 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

As preparations for the World Cup are in full swing, both India and Australia have a formidable squad at their disposal. Both teams won their first warm-up fixtures on Monday and will be raring to get another win to keep the momentum going into the mega tournament.

India will be quite pleased with their performance against England. They cruised to a comfortable win, chasing down the target of 189 runs with an over to spare. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were miserly in the first innings, putting a halt to the flow of runs. Mohammed Shami starred with a three-fer.

Rahul Chahar was expensive in his four overs but picked up a wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off-day, conceding 54 runs off his four overs without picking up a wicket. In their second warm-up game, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja might get an opportunity with the ball in hand.

Chasing the target, India initially got off to a tentative start as they were only able to score 15 runs off the first three overs. However, what followed was utter destruction, as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan took the bowlers to the cleaners, finishing with 59 runs off the powerplay.

Rahul’s quickfire half century, along with Kishan’s blistering 46-ball 70 set the tone. Skipper Virat Kohli will look to find form in this game while Suryakumar Yadav might be back to playing at number four.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, after being rested in the first game, could be seen opening the innings. With the majority of the players being in red-hot form, there will certainly be a problem of plenty for the Indian team management.

Australia just about managed to edge past New Zealand in their first warm-up encounter. After opting to bowl first, they managed to restrict New Zealand to 158 runs. Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc were good as well.

David Warner’s poor run continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck. Handy contributions from the top and middle order saw them get within touching distance of the target. However, they lost wickets in clumps but found an unlikely hero in Josh Inglis, who smacked two boundaries to take them over the line.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, Match 14, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches

Date: October 20, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 03:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground has plenty on offer for the batsmen. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and with short boundaries, the side batting first will definitely be targeting a score upwards of the 195-run mark. With both sides boasting a power-packed batting line-up, one can expect a high-scoring contest.

India vs Australia Weather Report

Conditions will be humid and sweltering on Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around the 34 degree Celsius mark and will be on the decline as the game progresses. The players will need to adapt to the hot conditions.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

Note: Being a warm-up game, all fifteen members of the squad will have an opportunity to bat/bowl.

India vs Australia Match Prediction

It promises to be a thrilling contest as these two juggernauts go up against each other. However, India secured a much more convincing win and will be aware of the conditions better than Australia, who played their first warm-up game in Abu Dhabi. Expect the Indians to emerge on top in this contest.

India vs Australia Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Parimal Dagdee