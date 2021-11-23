Tamim Iqbal ruled out of New Zealand tour due to thumb injury  

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will continue to be an absence for his side following a thumb injury. The left-handed batsman suffered the injury while playing in the Everest Premier League in Nepal back in October.

The injury will reportedly keep him off the field for a month and subsequently away from the New Zealand tour as well. Tamim consulted a physician in England yesterday who assessed the injury and delivered a timeline for his recovery. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said:

"He (Tamim) met the physician and they have advised him to take a one-month rest though he won't require any surgery. In that case, he's missing the New Zealand tour."

Tamim Iqbal reportedly suffered a fracture on his left thumb while representing the Bhairahawa Gladiators in the Everest Premier League.

''He received a blow on his left thumb and got a small fracture there. Now he will be out of cricket for at least three weeks,'

Tamim Iqbal last played for Bangladesh during the tour of Zimbabwe

Despite suffering a knee injury during Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka, the opener continued to play in the ODI series as well as the ensuing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 League. He suffered the brunt of the injury during their tour of Zimbabwe, where he skipped the T20 series and had surgery on his knee.

Tamim was expected to be fully fit by the time England toured Bangladesh. But his injury ultimately caused him to miss their home series against Australia and New Zealand as well as the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will tour New Zealand for a total of two Tests to kick off their second cycle of the World Test Championship. The first Test will take place on New Year's Day at Bay Oval in Tauranga. The teams will then conclude the series with a match-up at Christchurch.

Bangladesh squad for first Test against New Zealand:

Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shakib Al Hasan

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee