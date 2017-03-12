The weekly SK cricket social round-up - March 6 to March 12

A quick wrap-up of what your favourite cricketers were up to this week.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 21:05 IST

The Indian skipper is quite active on Twitter

The world of social media carries a storyline of its own pertaining to the action that transpires on and off the cricket field. With most cricketers being active members of several social media platforms, discussions, banter, and arguments happen to be a daily dose for a social butterfly.

There has been a gradual increase in web audience in the past few years, and people now find it convenient to follow their cricketing heroes on the web rather than on print or the television.

Tapping into the vast parallel world that runs in front of us, on mobiles and laptops, we bring you the weekly dose of cricket that took place on social media.

#1 Virat Kohli’s heartwarming post on International Women’s Day

Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

On Valentine’s Day, the Indian cricket team’s skipper finally let the cat out of the bag when he confirmed his relationship with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the 28-year-old again posted a special message for the two strongest women in his life, one, of course, was his mother and the other, none other than long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

Virat posted an adorable picture with his mother and the Bollywood star, along with which he wrote, “Happy women’s day to every woman out there, especially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday.”

The message came a day after Kohli pulled off a dramatic win against Australia.