"This group is massively inspired and motivated by 2005 Ashes series" - Stuart Broad on England's chances to beat Australia on Day 5

Senior England player Stuart Broad stated that the current team is inspired by the spirit of the 2005 Ashes, with Australia needing just 174 runs in the final day of the first Test in Birmingham, while England still require seven wickets to win.

England stunned Australia with a two-run win at Edgbaston in the 2005 Ashes withRicky Ponting & Co chasing 282.

In this Test, England were bundled out for 273 in the second innings to set the visitors a target of 281. Australia were comfortably placed in the chase at 77 for 1 before they were dented by a dual strike from Broad.

Stuart Broad dismissed the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, however, Australia closed the day at 107 for 3 with opener Usman Khawaja (34) and nightwatchman Scott Boland (13) remaining firm at the crease.

Taking a cue from the 2005 Test, Broad, after the play of Day 4, said:

"You can tell this group is massively inspired and motivated by that series. We were all watching that [at the time] and wanting to play Ashes cricket, and to have this series being talked about in the same sentence gives us a huge boost."

Broad further mentioned how England can get wickets against a positive Australian batting unit, which has the likes of Travis Head and Cameron Green still to come.

Broad added:

"On pitches like this you need a batter to be positive. If a draw was on the cards and someone decided to block every single ball I don’t think you’d get them out. You need a team to play a couple of shots to create chances."

"It probably wasn’t our greatest 40 minutes" - Nathan Lyon

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who claimed figures of 4/80 in England's second innings, admitted that Australia struggled in the last hour.

However, Lyon was confident that his teammates will chase the target down to start the Test series on a bright note.

Lyon said:

“It probably wasn’t our greatest 40 minutes but I’m backing our boys. I’m confident our boys can go out there and bat well but it’s set up to be a thrilling Test match, and it’s been one hell of a way to start the series.”

Australia have not won the Ashes in England since 2001. This could be their best chance to do so.

Poll : 0 votes