The 2011 ICC ODI World Cup holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, thanks to the Men in Blue coming through clutch time and again in the knockout stages.

While the quarter-final is supposedly the easiest of the three knockout games, it was quite the opposite for India in the home World Cup. For context, Australia were three defending world champions, having won the title in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

Several fans and experts branded the India-Australia quarter-final as the virtual final, and the game lived up to its billing. The Men in Yellow won a crucial toss on a seemingly two-paced track and had no hesitation in batting first. After a sedate start of 40/0 in the 10th over, Ravichandran Ashwin helped the packed crowd finally find its voice with the first breakthrough.

The Men in Blue suffocated the Aussie batters from thereon, picking up wickets periodically to leave them 190/5 in the 42nd over. Yet, the ever-defiant skipper Ricky Ponting battled manfully with a magnificent 104 off 118 balls to take Australia to a formidable 260/6 in 50 overs.

Known for their occasional struggles in run-chases in must-wins, the crowd sensed a tense finish, and the game was just that and some more. Playing a sixth World Cup in his illustrious career, Sachin Tendulkar, desperate to be crowned as a world champion, started India's response in style.

The Little Master raced to a match-defining half-century before being dismissed by Shaun Tait for 53 to leave India at a precarious 90/2 in the 19th over. Gautam Gambhir continued his consistent run through the tournament with an invaluable 50 off 64 deliveries.

Yet, his run out, followed by MS Dhoni's dismissal, left India reeling at 187/5 midway through the 38th over, with a further 74 runs required.

However, Yuvraj Singh was unfazed and rattled off timely boundaries while finding the perfect alley in Suresh Raina. The duo kept the runs flowing and never let the pressure of the occasion get to them, helping India finish the chase in the 48th over with five wickets to spare.

It also meant Australia's incredible run of three consecutive World Cup titles ended, much to the delight of the home fans and the Indian side.

Yuvraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 57 and two wickets as India marched on in their quest to become ODI World Champions for a second time in cricket history.

India thwarted Asian rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka to complete the dream run

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

Although the Australian victory prompted wild celebrations from fans, Team India still had an uphill task to complete their ultimate dream. Standing in the way were Asian rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the semi-final and final, respectively.

The India-Pakistan clash in Mohali was another sea-saw, action-filled contest that went one way or the other several times. MS Dhoni's men batted first and mustered a competitive score of 260/9 in 50 overs, led by Tendulkar's 115-ball 85.

In defence of their total, India enjoyed one of the most complete bowling performances, with all five bowlers picking up two wickets each. The teamwork led to India picking up wickets regularly and keeping a lid on the Pakistan scoring before eventually bundling them out for 231.

The 29-run victory meant India had only the final piece of the puzzle to solve against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

In the grand finale, the Lankans batted first at a packed Wankhede Stadium and posted a massive 274/6 in 50 overs. Ace batter Mahela Jayawardene scored a magical 103* off 88 deliveries, full of well-timed strokes, to stun the Indian fans.

India's reply had the worst possible beginning, with the side losing Virender Sehwag in the first over for a duck. The dagger blow came when the in-form Tendulkar nicked a Lasith Malinga delivery to wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara to cause pin-drop silence amongst the crowd.

However, this was India's moment, and they would let no hurdle deny their meeting with destiny. Gautam Gambhir stitched a crucial 83-run partnership with Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed for 35.

In walked skipper Dhoni, ahead of the Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh, and the rest became history. He scored a match-winning 91* off 79 balls, weathering the Muttiah Muralidaran storm skillfully, adding a 109-run partnership with Gambhir.

While the southpaw was dismissed for a scintillating 97, Dhoni remained unscathed and finished the game with a towering six that sent the Indian players and fans into ruptures.

The long-time dream of winning a second 50-over World Cup title reached its destination as Team India were crowned Champions on a day that lives in the Indian folklore to date.