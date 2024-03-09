Tim Southee's 5 best moments on way to 100th Test 

The ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch marks a superlative achievement for Tim Southee and Kane Williamson, both of whom are participating in the 100th Test match of their careers.

Talking about Southee, his career has been a testament to unwavering dedication and exceptional skill. The current New Zealand skipper has been a fabulous role model for not only aspiring Kiwi pacers but also budding cricketers around the globe.

Having made his international debut in February 2008, Southee has developed into the most successful bowler for New Zealand, having taken 756 wickets for his country across all three formats.

Southee is the third-highest wicket-taking pacer in world cricket after James Anderson (637) and Stuart Broad (603) in Tests since making his Test debut in 2008. Southee, who has bowled across 189 Test innings, has scalped 378 wickets at an average of 29.56.

As Southee gears up to contribute in his 100th Test for New Zealand, we take a look at five of his best moments on the way to his landmark Test match.

#5 A debut to remember vs England

Third Test - New Zealand v England: Day 2

Tim Southee burst onto the Test cricket scene with a debut that left an indelible mark. In March 2008, at the age of 19, Southee made his first appearance against England in Napier.

Displaying remarkable composure and skill, he announced his arrival by claiming five wickets in the first innings. His first three Test wickets were of Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Kevin Pietersen.

While England were the better team throughout the Test, with their pacer Ryan Sidebottom taking 7/47, Southee didn't shy away from displaying his potential, with the bat in his hand, either.

Expand Tweet

He smashed a breathtaking 77 runs off just 40 balls, peppering the boundary with a staggering nine sixes, that too, in the fourth innings of the Test match.

While England won that particular Test, Southee enjoyed a stellar debut.

#4 7/64 in Bangalore vs India (2012)

Tim Southee estatic after claiming MS Dhoni's wicket

It is always hard for any visiting pacer to make a mark in Test matches in India. Pitches that favor spin under scorching heat and against a formidable Indian batting attack can break even the most resilient pacers. However, in 2014, Southee defied the odds and conjured up a spell of unplayable swing bowling.

He ripped through the heart of the strong Indian batting line-up, picking up a career-best seven wickets for a mere 64 runs. Southee first bamboozled Gautam Gambhir before dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara off a bouncer.

In his second spell, the right-armer edged one past Suresh Raina before claiming the big wickets of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

This spell not only put New Zealand in a commanding position but also cemented Southee's reputation as a bowler who could thrive in any condition, a quality essential for any cricketing great.

Unfortunately for Southee, his batters couldn't follow up with a solid batting performance in the second innings as India won the match by five wickets.

#3 Helping New Zealand Clinch a much-needed Test Series in West Indies in 2014

Tim Southee was in great form vs West Indies in 2014

New Zealand were without an away Test series win against any top-eight-ranked Test side in 2014. However, in June of that year, they toured the West Indies for a three-match Test series, where Southee starred with a magnificent display of bowling.

He spearheaded the Kiwi bowling attack, consistently posing problems for the Windies batters with his relentless discipline and deceptive swing.

Throughout the series, he was a constant wicket-taking threat, finishing as the leading wicket-taker among New Zealand pacers with a staggering 11 scalps. His bowling average of 21.09 was the best by any bowler in the entire series.

In the opening Test in Jamaica, Southee bagged a brilliant 4/19, where he dismissed the likes of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Dinesh Ramdin. New Zealand won that game by 186 runs.

Even in the series-clinching win in the third Test in Barbados, the 35-year-old picked up three vital wickets which helped New Zealand defend 307 runs in the fourth innings.

#2 Claiming captaincy role in 2022

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 2nd Test: Day 1

In 2022, Tim Southee took on the leadership mantle for New Zealand's Test team. Stepping into the shoes of Kane Williamson, Southee embraced the responsibility with poise and determination.

His leadership style, characterized by astute tactical decisions and a calm demeanor, demonstrated his growth not only as a player but also as a leader. This has solidified his place as a pivotal figure in New Zealand's cricketing history.

Expand Tweet

Southee's first assignment as a Test skipper came in Pakistan, where they drew the series 0-0. Next up, New Zealand hosted England for a 1-1 draw at home before beating Sri Lanka 2-0 in March 2023.

In December 2023, New Zealand drew another Test series against Bangladesh away from home. A second-string South African team also endured a 2-0 loss against the BlackCaps earlier this year.

All in all, Southee's reign in the red-ball format has been unblemished thus far.

He would hope to inspire his side towards a much-needed victory in the second Test against Australia in Christchurch. New Zealand are currently 1-0 behind in the ongoing two-match Test series against the Trans-Transman rivals.

#1 Winning WTC for New Zealand

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 5

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) was a landmark moment for New Zealand cricket, and Tim Southee was right there at the forefront, spearheading their historic victory.

In June 2021, Southee's consistent performances with the ball, coupled with crucial contributions in pressure situations, played a key role in guiding the team to victory against India in the final in Southampton.

He first came up with a superb 30-run knock to hand a slender first-innings lead to the Kiwis before attaining four wickets to bundle India out for 170.

Southee's experience and skill were instrumental in New Zealand claiming their maiden WTC title, marking a significant high point in his Test career.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App