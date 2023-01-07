Top 10 funny memes after Ishan Kishan fails miserably in T20I series against Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan faced the ire of Indian cricket fans after his dismal performances in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The dynamic opening batter departed for just one run in the series decider on Saturday, January 7, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Ishan began the series on a decent note with 37 (off 29 balls) in the first T20I, where he started off on a high but then tapered off, perishing without making a truly substantial contribution.

In the second match, he scored only two runs from five balls when India were chasing a steep target of 207 and desperately needing a good start. Tonight, Ishan Kishan once again failed to give a good start in the crucial match while opening the batting. Kishan has been struggling in T20I cricket for some time now, as the highest score in his last 11 innings is 37.

Fans observed his poor performances in the Sri Lanka series and were disappointed with him for not utilizing opportunities as players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw are waiting for chances. Fans went on to troll Kishan for the same reason by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ishu baby is back with the bang but the question is when did he left in this format? #INDvSL 37(29), 2(5) and today 1(2)...Ishan Kishan's score in this T20 series.Ishu baby is back with the bang but the question is when did he left in this format? 37(29), 2(5) and today 1(2)...Ishan Kishan's score in this T20 series.Ishu baby is back with the bang but the question is when did he left in this format?🔥😍😍 #INDvSL https://t.co/Ttfd6sSRzM

Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shubman Gill



#RuturajGaikwad #ShubmanGill Who is better choice to open with Ishan Kishan..?Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shubman Gill Who is better choice to open with Ishan Kishan..?Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shubman Gill#RuturajGaikwad #ShubmanGill https://t.co/irKpnyYUg8

Suryakumar Yadav's ton powers India to 228/5 in 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka after Ishan Kishan's early departure

Suryakumar Yadav (112* off 51 balls) continued his rich vein of form into the new year as he resumed from where he left off last year. After a half-century in the last match, he notched up an astonishing 45-ball century to propel India to a mammoth total of 228/5 in the series-deciding match. It is the third century for Suryakumar Yadav in T20I cricket in just 45 games.

Shubman Gill (46), Rahul Tripathi (35), and Axar Patel (21*) also played useful knocks for the hosts. Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda endured failures in the contest.

