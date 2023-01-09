Top 10 funny memes after Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as he is yet to regain optimum match fitness.

He was initially not a part of the ODI squad for this series. He was added to the squad after discussing with the doctors, but Bumrah felt a bit of stiffness in the back during the practice sessions. As a result, the management decided to release him and grant him more time for rehabilitation.

Jasprit Bumrah has been on the sidelines since the T20I series against South Africa last year due to a back injury. He has missed major tournaments like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022 during that period.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an official update on the matter with a statement, which read:

"Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure."

Fans took note of the disheartening news and expressed their views on Twitter and Instagram by sharing intriguing memes.

With the ODI World Cup coming up later this year, fans conveyed their desire to see Bumrah in ODI matches to get much-needed game time under his belt. A few trolled him by speculating that he would attain full fitness by the time the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"Poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA all this time"- Rohit Sharma gives an update about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status

Team India captain Rohit Sharma sympathized with Jasprit Bumrah as he, unfortunately, had to delay his comeback and miss the Sri Lanka series even after working hard while rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sharma clarified that it was just a cautionary move and ruled out any serious injury issues to the Indian pace spearhead. Addressing reporters ahead of the series, Rohit said:

“Very unfortunate incident with him. Poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA all this time. Just when he got back, he had full fitness, he started bowling and everything.

"Last two days, he felt a little bit of stiffness in his back. It is nothing major, and when Bumrah says anything, we have to be very cautious about it and that is what we did."

India and Sri Lanka will travel to Guwahati to play the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 10.

