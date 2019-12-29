Top 3 Batsmen with most Test runs in 2019

The past year saw batsmen put in quite a few special performances in Test cricket. Kusal Perera's tour de force of 153 runs against South Africa at Durban and Ben Stokes' knock of 135 against Australia in the Headingley Ashes Test were easily the best knocks of the year.

India's Mayank Agarwal was able to grab his opportunity in the Test fold and Rohit Sharma took to the Test opening role like a duck to water. On the other hand, Steve Smith made a roaring comeback to the red-ball version of the game as he smashed 774 runs in the Ashes series. Australia found another solid batsman in Marnus Labuschagne, who has shown the skills to be the former Australian captain's successor.

David Warner also got back into form after a mundane Ashes series as he plundered an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan.

Quite fairly, it was the batsmen who ruled the roost in white-ball cricket, getting a tremendous amount of runs and showcasing once again why many are calling cricket a 'batsman's game' these days.

On that note, we take a look at three batsmen who scored the most runs in Test cricket in 2019.

#3 Joe Root - 851 runs

Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root wasn't at his absolute best but managed to make it to the top run-scorers list for the past year. He played 12 Test matches in 2019 in which the right-hander scored 851 runs at an average of 37, notching up two centuries and four fifties in the process.

The 28-year-old scored 325 runs against Australia in the Ashes at an average of 32.5. It's worth mentioning here that all four of his half-centuries for the past year were recorded in the famed England-Australia series.

Root's best knock of the year came against New Zealand in the second Test match at Hamilton where he scored a fine 226. However, New Zealand was able to escape with a draw in that match and scooped up the series 1-0.

