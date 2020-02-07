Top 3 highest successful chases by New Zealand in ODIs

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

New Zealand finally broke the sequence of losses against India with an impressive four-wicket triumph in the first ODI of the three-match series at Hamilton on Wednesday. They chased down 348 thanks to a brilliant century from Ross Taylor. The effort at Seddon Park is now New Zealand’s best-ever chase in their ODI history.

The triumph at Hamilton would have come as a massive relief for the hosts after they suffered multiple heartbreaks (read Super Over losses) in the preceding five-match T20I series. In fact, in the last three games, they had the ascendancy over India, but allowed India to come back into the game towards the end, and the visitors made they pay dearly.

Coming back to the ODIs, New Zealand have transferred the pressure back of India as the visitors now need to win both the remaining matches to clinch the series. As the teams get ready for the next battle, here’s a look at the top three highest successful chases by New Zealand in ODIs.

#3 337 vs Australia at Auckland (2007)

Ross Taylor

Taylor was the hero on this occasion as well as the Kiwis hunted down 337 against the Aussies at Auckland during the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on February 18, 2007. Batting at number three, Taylor hit 117 from 127 balls to keep New Zealand in the game.

Peter Fulton (76 not out from 65) and Craig McMillan (52 from 30) kept up the momentum while Brendon McCullum’s came off 22 not out from 12 balls took the Kiwis past the finish line by five wickets, with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Mike Hussey starred with 105 from 84 balls, and Brad Hodge contributed an unbeaten 97 from 86 as Australia posted 336 for 4 batting first. Daryl Tuffey was taken for 80 in his 10 overs. The Kiwi batsmen though were too good for Australia on the day.

#2 347 vs Australia at Hamilton (2007)

Craig McMillan

In the very next match of the series, the Aussies were at the receiving end again as New Zealand sealed a rare whitewash over their famed rivals, clinching the series 3-0. This time, the Kiwis were chasing an improbable 347 for victory, and won after having crumbled to 41 for 4 in the 10th over.

Advertisement

McMillan was the star of the show with a stunning 119 from 96 balls, an innings featuring 13 fours and five sixes. McCullum was also brilliant again, with an unbeaten 86 from 91 while Fulton contributed 51 from 40. Towards the end of the chase, Mark Gillespie contributed a whirlwind 28 from 15. Australia’s key bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Shane Watson conceded 81 and 88 respectively in their 10 overs.

Australia’s 346 for 5 was built around Matthew Hayden’s majestic 181 not out. Opening the innings, the burly left-hander slammed 11 fours and 10 sixes in his 166-ball stay. Watson also contributed 68 from 69. A confident Kiwis, however, again overpowered the Aussies.

#1 348 vs India at Hamilton (2020)

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

New Zealand’s chase of 348 against India in the first ODI of the ongoing series is now their highest-ever in one-dayers. Taylor once again emerged the hero in a chase with a brilliantly executed 109 not out from 84 balls. His innings featured 10 fours and four sixes.

The 35-year-old featured in a game-changing fourth wicket-partnership of 138 with stand-in skipper Tom Latham, who scored a quickfire 69 from 48 balls to keep India on the backfoot. Earlier, opener Henry Nicholls also made a significant 78 from 82 balls as New Zealand began the chase on a confident note.

Taylor’s knock relegated Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI ton to the backburner. Iyer hit 103 from 107 balls while KL Rahul continued his great form with a stupendous 88 not out from 64 balls. The Indian bowlers though had a bad day with Kuldeep Yadav conceding 84 in his 10.